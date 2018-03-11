  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 11 March, 2018
Serena Williams dreading showdown with Venus

‘I have to play a seed sooner than later… I wish it was anybody else in the draw.’

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 9:21 AM
1 hour ago 1,059 Views 1 Comment
American star and 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams
FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Serena Williams wishes she was facing “literally anybody” other than her older sister Venus in the third round at Indian Wells.

Serena’s WTA Tour comeback continued yesterday after the 23-time grand slam champion outlasted big-hitting Kiki Bertens 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.

The 36-year-old American star’s victory set up an all-Williams affair in the next round, with the siblings set to meet for the first time since Serena beat Venus in the 2017 Australian Open final.

Looking ahead to the match, Serena Williams – unseeded for the tournament – told reporters:

“She’s had such a good year last year and playing fantastic tennis. But I have to play a seed regardless, sooner than later most times for the next couple of tournaments.

“So I have to be ready. Whether it’s Venus or anyone else, it’s going to be someone.

Obviously I wish it was anybody else in the draw, literally anybody, but that’s okay. Just have to go out there and see how I am and do my best.”

She continued: “I really abhor every time we play, but I do enjoy the battle when I’m out there. It’s just afterwards I don’t like it as much.”

Serena – a two-time champion at Indian Wells – was far from her free-flowing best against Bertens Saturday but she battled past the 26-year-old after almost two hours on court.

Back in the main draw of a tournament for the first time since reigning supreme at Melbourne Park last year, having given birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September, Serena managed to see off the spirited Bertens following 22 winners and 34 unforced errors.

“I’m getting there. I have a long way to go. I have such a long way to go,” Williams said.

“It definitely felt better than the first round, but I’m still a little rusty. I’m still making errors that I don’t normally make. I call this a trial run, of travelling with the baby and all of this is just so new to me.”

Siofra Cleirigh-Buttner takes brilliant silver, sets new Irish record at NCAA indoor championships

