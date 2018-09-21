This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021

The Argentina international has ended any uncertainty surrounding his future by signing a new deal.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Sep 2018, 9:22 AM
1 hour ago 694 Views No Comments
The striker signed for Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2011.
The striker signed for Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2011.
The striker signed for Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

MANCHESTER CITY’S RECORD goal-scorer Sergio Aguero has signed a new one-year contract extension with the club.

The Argentina striker is now tied to the club until 2021, bringing to an end the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium.

There had previously been conflicting versions over the end date of the Argentine’s agreement with the Premier League champions.

Aguero had signed a new deal with City at the start of 2016 but it was never officially announced by the club or the player.

The 30-year-old and his family have also given contradictory versions when asked in media interviews.

There had even been the suggestion that the striker would return to boyhood club Independiente either after this summer’s World Cup or in 2019.

But Aguero is enjoying life at City and his representatives have been in talks with the club in recent weeks to hammer out a fresh agreement.

Source: Man City/YouTube

Aguero and City boss Pep Guardiola have not always seen eye-to-eye but the former Atletico Madrid forward’s performances have improved under the Catalan’s tutelage in the past two years and the striker believes the Etihad remains the best place for his development. 

He said of his new deal: “I am happy for this additional year. My idea was being here for 10 years. I’ve been here for seven years, it’s going to be 10 when the contract expires. This was the main reason I signed.

“I’m very happy because they have treated my very well since the first day I got here. I’m very happy with everything that involves the club, my teammates, the staff and the management team.

“It’s true that we’ve got a lot of young talent, that in the future can make the difference. At the same time the youngsters are quite developed already, like Leroy [Sane], Raheem [Sterling], Bernardo [Silva] and Gabriel [Jesus].

“There are a lot of players, that have got things to improve and learn, but being in this club you learn and improve faster than anywhere else.

The 30-year-old is the club's record goal-scorer.

“We have a good team, we need to be focused and if we are at 100 per cent, we have lots of chances to do great things.”

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, added: “We are delighted that Sergio is extending his stay at Manchester City.

“He has been so important to this Club since his arrival in 2011 and he remains at the forefront of what we are want to achieve in the coming years.

“We are fortunate to have had one of the best strikers in the world at our Club for so many years and I’m sure our supporters will be thrilled with this news.”

