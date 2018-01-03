Aguero: 'I would prefer to win the Champions League over the league'

SERGIO AGUERO HAS set his sights on winning the Champions League, as Manchester City have already won the Premier League.

The Argentina international has been integral to City’s unbeaten run thus far this season, scoring 13 goals in 17 appearances.

City are currently 15 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, while they have drawn Basel in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Aguero believes City are in an excellent position to win the Premier League, but hopes to make history in Europe too this season.

“The Premier League isn’t decided yet, but we are in a position of great strength to win it,” he told reporters.

“It’s my seventh year here, I know a bit about the league and the most important thing is to win points in December, and we have done that very well, we have to keep it going in the matches that are left.

“I would prefer to win the Champions League over the league because it’s something City haven’t won yet.”

In terms of his contract, Aguero added: ”I have until 2020, I think.

“The truth is that I hope to see out my contract and I’ll try to do my best from here until the end of the season, and after that we will see what happens with me.”

Aguero has been with City since 2011 and memorably scored the goal that clinched the title on the last day of the season in 2012 at the expense of city rivals Manchester United.

He insists he would like to stay at the club but accepted that it was not ultimately his decision.

“The truth is I’m very happy here but, as always, as I said before, the club has the last word.

“They’re the only ones who decide, because obviously the club is the one who makes the decisions, they are the ones who say you have to go or have to stay, so I’ll respect whatever they tell me.”

Another player key to City’s efforts thus far this season is David Silva, who has scored five goals and provided eight assists in 19 Premier League appearances thus far.

The Spain international returned to the fold for Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Watford, having missed the previous two outings due to a family matter, and Aguero has hailed his ability.

“David has some problems and he is resolving them, we are supporting him,” he added.

“Despite only having a few training sessions because he has had to be with his family, he is playing very well. Physically he is doing well and he is a very important player for us.

“For me, yes [Silva is one of the best in Europe], he is always looking to find me on the pitch and with the quality that he has, I’d always want him in my team.”

- Additional reporting by AFP

