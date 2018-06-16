Watch: Sergio Aguero thunderbolt cancelled out by Iceland's first-ever World Cup goal

#ARG 1-0 #ISL— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 16, 2018
Sergio Aguero gives Argentina the lead after 19 minutes.#RTEsoccerhttps://t.co/A8yeguWpVk pic.twitter.com/XRwSUcNNH3
#ARG 1-1 #ISL— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 16, 2018
Alfred Finnbogason smashes home the equaliser for Iceland following more suspect defending by Argentina.#RTEsoccerhttps://t.co/A8yeguWpVk pic.twitter.com/bEoAnTWqGs
