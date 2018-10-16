This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sergio Busquets is no better than Eric Dier, according to Sam Allardyce

Busquets had little impact in Spain’s 3-2 defeat to England last night.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,933 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4289020
Allardyce: "We laud [Busquets] as a genius, whereas our own, we don’t."
Image: Daniel Gonzalez Acuna
Allardyce:
Allardyce: "We laud [Busquets] as a genius, whereas our own, we don’t."
Image: Daniel Gonzalez Acuna

BARCELONA STAR SERGIO Busquets is “no better” than Tottenham’s Eric Dier, claims Sam Allardyce, with the Spurs midfielder starring in England’s 3-2 victory over Spain.

Gareth Southgate’s team were expected to face another tough evening trying to contain the World Cup-winning playmaker when they headed to Seville on Monday.

Busquets was, however, to have little impact on proceedings, with a flying start by the Three Lions allowing them to open up a three-goal advantage by half-time .

Dier was among those to set the tone as he flew into challenges and worked hard to break up Spain’s passing game, with Allardyce suggesting that he looked very much at home in illustrious company.

The former England boss told talkSPORT : “The praise about Busquets must be stopped. It was never evident last night. He looked out of sorts.

“He’s no better or worse then Eric Dier, for me.

“Busquets is a sitting midfield player who breaks up play, intercepts, passes it very quickly and is intelligent. That’s what he is.

He’s not much more than that, but he gets a lot of praise for it, whereas Eric Dier does a similar job, but sometimes gets loads of criticism for it.

“He [Dier] has got the capability of being that.

“Busquets has been a great player for Spain and Barcelona, don’t get me wrong. He’s a very effective player and is the first pick for every manager because he plays such a simple game.

“But we laud him as a genius, whereas our own, we don’t. We criticise. Eric Dier was far better than Busquets last night.”

Dier certainly left nothing on the field as he dug deep for the good of the England cause, with there just 12 minutes on the clock when he crashed into a crunching challenge on Spain skipper Sergio Ramos.

He was booked for a full-blooded tackle which saw him take both ball and man, but Allardyce feels it was important for somebody to lay down an early marker and get Southgate’s side going.

He added: “I loved it! A tackle like that can set the tone.

“As a manager, you look at who is going to get the fans on the edge of the seats. People will say that you can’t think of something like that to do it, but when you watch a game of football and you see that level of commitment, you saw the cheer it brings from the fans.

“It says, ‘We’re going to get stuck in tonight, we’re going to make an impression on Spain in all aspects of the game to win it.’

“That got a big cheer from the fans in the stadium and probably all the fans in England and certainly set the tone for the match.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    BOXING
    Taylor baffled by 'mentally fragile' rival Amanda Serrano, but must first deal with her big sister in Boston
    Taylor baffled by 'mentally fragile' rival Amanda Serrano, but must first deal with her big sister in Boston
    Five years after his world 'shattered around him' in the ring, Tennyson fights for the world title in Boston
    Ireland guarantee 13 (thirteen!) medals at European Junior Boxing Championships
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    'James McClean broke his wrist... And was actually looking at an injection to see if he could play'
    NFL
    Late, late show as Packers score 10 points in final two minutes to stun 49ers
    Late, late show as Packers score 10 points in final two minutes to stun 49ers
    This was supposed to be a Nate Peterman column but it was intercepted twice
    Seattle Seahawks soar at jam-packed Wembley Stadium
    WALES
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie