Sergio Ramos beats Scholes to all-time Champions League mark for yellow cards

REAL MADRID CENTRE back Sergio Ramos has set the all-time Champions League record for yellow cards.

Ramos picked up his 33rd career yellow in the competition on Tuesday against Paris Saint-Germain, breaking a record held by former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes.

The Spain international went late into a challenge on PSG midfielder Javier Pastore, earning the caution in the 78th minute at Parc des Princes.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to setting records for picking up cards, having recently set the mark for most career La Liga red cards with his 19th sending-off.

Ramos also set a more positive record last month, becoming the first defender to score in 14 straight La Liga seasons.

Two-time defending champions Madrid comfortably advanced to the quarter-final on Tuesday, defeating PSG 2-1 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.

The win put Madrid in the last eight for the eighth season running, the second best run in the competition’s history behind Barcelona’s 10 consecutive.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!