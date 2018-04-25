Serial winner Ronaldo breaks Champions League victory record

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S REMARKABLE scoring run may have come to a close on Wednesday, but he still managed to set another Champions League record.

With Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Bayern Munich, Ronaldo has now won more Champions League games than any other player with 96, passing Madrid goalkeeping great Iker Casillas.

96 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now won 96 Champions League games, more than any other player. Triumphant. pic.twitter.com/aSk36GOb8C — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) April 25, 2018

Marcelo and Marco Asensio took care of the scoring duties for Madrid, who took a big step toward the final with the win in the semi-final first leg.

Zinedine Zidane’s side also set a team record in the competition with the victory in Munich.

The two-time defending champions won their 150th Champions League game, becoming the first side to reach the mark.

150 - Real Madrid have won 150 Champions League matches, becoming the first team to reach this milestone in the competition's history. Advantage. pic.twitter.com/qAaefbjMlZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2018

Ronaldo and Madrid will look to add to their records in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

