Serie A legend quits just 9 games into management spell in Ukraine

Fabrizio Ravanelli has stepped down as Arsenal Kiev manager just three months after his appointment.

By AFP Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 4:46 PM
Fabrizio Ravanelli (file pic).
Image: Liewig Christian
Fabrizio Ravanelli (file pic).
Fabrizio Ravanelli (file pic).
Image: Liewig Christian

FORMER JUVENTUS AND Italy international striker Fabrizio Ravanelli stepped down as Arsenal Kiev manager just three months after his appointment, the Ukrainian top-flight club announced on Sunday.

The 49-year-old spent nine games at the helm of the club, which won promotion to the Ukrainian Premier League last season, winning only one of them with one draw and seven defeats.

Ravanelli decided to quit after Arsenal Kiev suffered a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Olympic Donetsk on Saturday.

At the post-match press conference, Ravanelli issued complaints about the “difficult conditions” of his job and even the non-payment of salaries to the team’s players.

Arsenal’s official website said that Ravanelli’s resignation was accepted by the club, which is now anchored bottom of the table.

During his 20-year playing career, which began and ended in his native Perugia, and took him to England, Scotland and France, Ravanelli claimed Italian Serie A titles with Juventus and Lazio and won the Champions League and Uefa Cup.

He has also scored eight goals in 22 matches with Italy’s national team.

Ravanelli was a youth coach at Juventus for two years but his only previous experience running a team was a brief stint at Ajaccio in the French Ligue 1 in 2013, where he was fired after winning only one of his 13 games in charge.

