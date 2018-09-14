This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Serie A side reduced to minus points after penalty deduction

Chievo have been fined by the Italian Football Federation after being found guilty of false accounting.

By Cian Roche Friday 14 Sep 2018, 8:00 PM
57 minutes ago 2,195 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4235618
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

SERIE A SIDE Chievo have been reduced to minus points after being found guilty of providing false accounts of player transfers.

The Italian Football Federation [FIGC] on Thursday handed down the punishment of a three-point deduction and a fine of €200,000 for inflating the price of some player transfer deals.

“The two clubs were referred for approving variations in the registration of some players, indicating a payment higher than the real [value],” the FICG said in a statement.

Chievo now sit rooted to the foot of the Serie A on minus two points having only picked up a solitary point from their opening three games of the season.

President of the Verona based side, Luca Campedelli, was also banned for three months for the false accounting. Additionally, four of his advisors, Piero Campedelli, Giuseppe Campedelli, Michele Cordioli and Antonio Cordioli, all received one month and 15 day bans for their involvement in the case.

The charges come from dealings with Serie D side Cesena between 2015 and 2018.

“We are disappointed by the outcome of today’s ruling,” the club said in a statement yesterday.

We believe more than ever that we have always acted with fairness and transparency, and that the investigations have not been done correctly.

“We therefore believe that ChievoVerona does not deserve this reduced punishment, which has resulted from the court recognising the weakness of the accusations. We intend to appeal and we are confident of winning.”

They travel to face last year’s Champions League semi-finalists Roma this Sunday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    BOXING
    Tony Bellew lands fight with undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk
    Tony Bellew lands fight with undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    Golovkin's team lining up Saunders after Canelo rematch

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie