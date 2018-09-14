Serie A side reduced to minus points after penalty deduction

SERIE A SIDE Chievo have been reduced to minus points after being found guilty of providing false accounts of player transfers.

The Italian Football Federation [FIGC] on Thursday handed down the punishment of a three-point deduction and a fine of €200,000 for inflating the price of some player transfer deals.

“The two clubs were referred for approving variations in the registration of some players, indicating a payment higher than the real [value],” the FICG said in a statement.

Chievo now sit rooted to the foot of the Serie A on minus two points having only picked up a solitary point from their opening three games of the season.

President of the Verona based side, Luca Campedelli, was also banned for three months for the false accounting. Additionally, four of his advisors, Piero Campedelli, Giuseppe Campedelli, Michele Cordioli and Antonio Cordioli, all received one month and 15 day bans for their involvement in the case.

The charges come from dealings with Serie D side Cesena between 2015 and 2018.

“We are disappointed by the outcome of today’s ruling,” the club said in a statement yesterday.

We believe more than ever that we have always acted with fairness and transparency, and that the investigations have not been done correctly.

“We therefore believe that ChievoVerona does not deserve this reduced punishment, which has resulted from the court recognising the weakness of the accusations. We intend to appeal and we are confident of winning.”

They travel to face last year’s Champions League semi-finalists Roma this Sunday.

