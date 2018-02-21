As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 22 February, 2018
25,842 Views 47 Comments
Hello, and welcome to tonightâ€™s liveblog.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 7.45pm.

1Mins

We’re under way…

3Mins

Sevilla have seen plenty of possession and territory in these opening stages.

They’re controlling the game early on.

4Mins

A decent attempt by Muriel from distance forces David de Gea to get down well and make a save.

Sevilla continue to look the better side early on.

7Mins

Man United have seen very little of the ball so far.

It’s perhaps not a big surprise though, given Mourinho’s tendency to adopt an overtly cautious approach for big games away from home.

13Mins

Alexis Sanchez gets a rare chance to break, butÂ JesÃºs Navas does well to get back and stop him.

Neither side have really looked like scoring — United are well organised and proving difficult for Sevilla to break down.

14Mins

Navas finds space on the edge of the box, but drills a shot just wide.

Better from Sevilla.

17Mins

Herrera falls to ground awkwardly and is unable to continue.

Pogba will replace him.

21Mins

N’Zonzi has just been booked for a late challenge on Sanchez.

The former Blackburn player has looked impressive on the ball this evening, and has been more influential than any of United’s midfielders.

25Mins

Sanchez picks out Lukaku with a fantastic lofted through ball.

However, the Belgian international subsequently volleys it well over.

28Mins

32Mins

MercadoÂ has been penalised for taking out Sanchez off the ball.

United have had a bit more control of this game of late.

35Mins

Sarabia plays the ball through toÂ VÃ¡zquez, but the pass is overhit.

United would have been in serious trouble there had Sevilla been a bit more ruthless.

36Mins

41Mins

It hasn’t been the most entertaining or high-quality of games so far.

It’s been very scrappy, with both sides struggling to get much rhythm to their play.

46Mins

Correa finds space in the box, but De Gea saves relatively comfortably.

Moments later, Sevilla threaten to hit United on the counter, but LindelÃ¶f gets in a good interception.

46Mins

Glorious chance for Sevilla.

Muriel has a header from close range that De Gea tips over acrobatically.

He should have scored there.

45Mins

45Mins

The second half has begun…

45Mins

VÃ¡zquez plays it over the top, butÂ Muriel shoots well off target.

So far, he certainly isn’t justifying his selection ahead ofÂ Ben Yedder.

50Mins

The former midfielder has not been impressed with what he’s seen tonight.

51Mins

VÃ¡zquez evades two players but then sends a shot well over from the edge of the box.

For all their dominance, Sevilla have generally been very wasteful in the final third.

54Mins

56Mins

United have looked increasingly limp going forward as this game has progressed.

Sevilla, by contrast, appear to have grown in confidence.

58Mins

Muriel gets a sight at goal but drags a shot well wide.

Sevilla just haven’t been potent enough in the final third, and that’s the main reason United aren’t behind yet.

62Mins

Sevilla FC v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium Manchester United's Paul Pogba (left) and Sevilla FC's Ever Banega battle for the ball. Source: John Walton

65Mins

Lenglet gets on the end of a free kick.

The defender’s header, however, is well saved by De Gea.

Moments later, aÂ Correa attempt from the edge of the area is deflected wide.

66Mins

Mata takes down Escudero.

Sevilla now have a free kick in a dangerous area.

68Mins

Banega’s free kick is straight at De Gea.

Sevilla will be kicking themselves if they don’t come away from this game with a first-leg advantage.

71Mins

A ball is driven across the box but there is no Sevilla forward in the right position to capitalise.

This game looks destined to finish 0-0.

73Mins

Sarabia heads over, after good work fromÂ Muriel down the right.

Sevilla continue to play most of the football in this game.

74Mins

United make another change.

Sanchez is replaced by Rashford.

80Mins

Man United make a final change.

Martial is on in place of Mata.

There hasn’t been too much of note to report of in recent minutes.

82Mins

Muriel takes a snap shot from a tight angle that De Gea saves comfortably.

United at this stage look happy to settle for a draw.

85Mins

Correa has the ball down the left, but runs it out of play.

Sevilla make a change with Muriel being replaced byÂ Sandro RamÃ­rez.

86Mins

Half chance for Rashford.

He plays a one-two with Pogba before firing wide from the edge of the box.

89Mins

Sevilla make another change.

Pizarro replaces Banega.

90Mins

There will be just two minutes of stoppage time…

90Mins

Right, that’s all from me.

Thanks for reading and commenting.

You can read our report of the game here.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

