As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League

Sevilla took on Manchester United in tonight’s last-16 first-leg.
Kick off for the game is at 7.45pm.
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
We’re under way…
Sevilla have seen plenty of possession and territory in these opening stages.
They’re controlling the game early on.
A decent attempt by Muriel from distance forces David de Gea to get down well and make a save.
Sevilla continue to look the better side early on.
Man United have seen very little of the ball so far.
It’s perhaps not a big surprise though, given Mourinho’s tendency to adopt an overtly cautious approach for big games away from home.
Alexis Sanchez gets a rare chance to break, butÂ JesÃºs Navas does well to get back and stop him.
Neither side have really looked like scoring — United are well organised and proving difficult for Sevilla to break down.
Navas finds space on the edge of the box, but drills a shot just wide.
Better from Sevilla.
Herrera falls to ground awkwardly and is unable to continue.
Pogba will replace him.
N’Zonzi has just been booked for a late challenge on Sanchez.
The former Blackburn player has looked impressive on the ball this evening, and has been more influential than any of United’s midfielders.
Sanchez picks out Lukaku with a fantastic lofted through ball.
However, the Belgian international subsequently volleys it well over.
MercadoÂ has been penalised for taking out Sanchez off the ball.
United have had a bit more control of this game of late.
Sarabia plays the ball through toÂ VÃ¡zquez, but the pass is overhit.
United would have been in serious trouble there had Sevilla been a bit more ruthless.
It hasn’t been the most entertaining or high-quality of games so far.
It’s been very scrappy, with both sides struggling to get much rhythm to their play.
Correa finds space in the box, but De Gea saves relatively comfortably.
Moments later, Sevilla threaten to hit United on the counter, but LindelÃ¶f gets in a good interception.
Glorious chance for Sevilla.
Muriel has a header from close range that De Gea tips over acrobatically.
He should have scored there.
HALF-TIME: SEVILLA 0-0 MAN UNITED
The second half has begun…
VÃ¡zquez plays it over the top, butÂ Muriel shoots well off target.
So far, he certainly isn’t justifying his selection ahead ofÂ Ben Yedder.
The former midfielder has not been impressed with what he’s seen tonight.
VÃ¡zquez evades two players but then sends a shot well over from the edge of the box.
For all their dominance, Sevilla have generally been very wasteful in the final third.
United have looked increasingly limp going forward as this game has progressed.
Sevilla, by contrast, appear to have grown in confidence.
Muriel gets a sight at goal but drags a shot well wide.
Sevilla just haven’t been potent enough in the final third, and that’s the main reason United aren’t behind yet.
Lenglet gets on the end of a free kick.
The defender’s header, however, is well saved by De Gea.
Moments later, aÂ Correa attempt from the edge of the area is deflected wide.
Mata takes down Escudero.
Sevilla now have a free kick in a dangerous area.
Banega’s free kick is straight at De Gea.
Sevilla will be kicking themselves if they don’t come away from this game with a first-leg advantage.
A ball is driven across the box but there is no Sevilla forward in the right position to capitalise.
This game looks destined to finish 0-0.
Sarabia heads over, after good work fromÂ Muriel down the right.
Sevilla continue to play most of the football in this game.
United make another change.
Sanchez is replaced by Rashford.
Man United make a final change.
Martial is on in place of Mata.
There hasn’t been too much of note to report of in recent minutes.
Muriel takes a snap shot from a tight angle that De Gea saves comfortably.
United at this stage look happy to settle for a draw.
Correa has the ball down the left, but runs it out of play.
Sevilla make a change with Muriel being replaced byÂ Sandro RamÃrez.
Half chance for Rashford.
He plays a one-two with Pogba before firing wide from the edge of the box.
Sevilla make another change.
Pizarro replaces Banega.
There will be just two minutes of stoppage time…
FULL-TIME: SEVILLA 0-0 MAN UNITEDÂ
