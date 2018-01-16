Sexton good to go as Leinster report clean bill of health post-Glasgow

JOHNNY SEXTON IS fit and available for Leinster’s final Champions Cup pool clash with Montpellier on Saturday, having suffered no ill effects following a knock to his back in last weekend’s win over Glasgow.

Sexton hurt himself in the process of scoring but played on. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Leinster were pleased to report that “no significant injuries” had been suffered in the eight-try victory at the RDS, meaning they have a fine hand to pick from for the trip to France.

Sexton hurt himself in the process of scoring a first-half try, with head coach Leo Cullen stating post-match that the out-half had “jarred his back.” The Ireland playmaker did continue following treatment but was replaced by Ross Byrne in the 49th minute.

The eastern province will be without wing Adam Byrne, who had a “small procedure” on a knee issue last Friday. While Leinster did not confirm how long the Ireland international will be sidelined for, he will definitely be missing again this weekend.

The likes of Sean O’Brien [hip], Rhys Ruddock [hamstring], James Tracy [elbow], Garry Ringrose [ankle] and Tom Daly [knee] all remain on the longer-term injury list.

Meanwhile, there remain no concrete updates on the progress of Jamie Heaslip, who continues to rehab his lower back issue.

The number eight has not played since withdrawing from Ireland’s Six Nations clash with England last March, having aggravated the injury during the warm-up.

