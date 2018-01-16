  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sexton good to go as Leinster report clean bill of health post-Glasgow

The out-half hurt himself in the process of scoring last weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 1:43 PM
7 hours ago 5,574 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/3800402

JOHNNY SEXTON IS fit and available for Leinster’s final Champions Cup pool clash with Montpellier on Saturday, having suffered no ill effects following a knock to his back in last weekend’s win over Glasgow.

Johnny Sexton on his way to scoring a try Sexton hurt himself in the process of scoring but played on. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Leinster were pleased to report that “no significant injuries” had been suffered in the eight-try victory at the RDS, meaning they have a fine hand to pick from for the trip to France.

Sexton hurt himself in the process of scoring a first-half try, with head coach Leo Cullen stating post-match that the out-half had “jarred his back.” The Ireland playmaker did continue following treatment but was replaced by Ross Byrne in the 49th minute.

The eastern province will be without wing Adam Byrne, who had a “small procedure” on a knee issue last Friday. While Leinster did not confirm how long the Ireland international will be sidelined for, he will definitely be missing again this weekend.

The likes of Sean O’Brien [hip], Rhys Ruddock [hamstring], James Tracy [elbow], Garry Ringrose [ankle] and Tom Daly [knee] all remain on the longer-term injury list.

Meanwhile, there remain no concrete updates on the progress of Jamie Heaslip, who continues to rehab his lower back issue.

The number eight has not played since withdrawing from Ireland’s Six Nations clash with England last March, having aggravated the injury during the warm-up.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

O’Mahony hopeful of shaking off ankle knock despite sitting out Munster training today

Gatland names two uncapped players while Scotland recall experience

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Walcott set for medical at Everton today ahead of £20m switch from Arsenal
Lambert looks to ex-Limerick boss as he puts together Stoke backroom team
FOOTBALL
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
'I would give the shirt off my back for De Bruyne'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
MARTIN O'NEILL
'O'Neill has to come out and explain what's gone on'
'O'Neill has to come out and explain what's gone on'
Has Martin O'Neill's relationship with the Irish team been damaged irreparably?
O'Neill speculation ends as Paul Lambert is appointed Stoke City boss

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie