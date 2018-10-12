This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stunning hole-in-one the highlight of Shane Lowry's rollercoaster round

It was a mixed day for the Offaly golfer at the British Masters.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Oct 2018, 3:19 PM
Lowry signed for a 71 on Friday.
Image: Getty Images
Lowry signed for a 71 on Friday.
Lowry signed for a 71 on Friday.
Image: Getty Images

SHANE LOWRY BECAME the second player in as many days to record a hole-in-one at the British Masters, as the Irish golfer pocketed a cool £20,000 from the tournament sponsors for his ace at the par-three fifth.  

Lowry endured a mixed day during the second round at Walton Heath, flying out of the traps with two birdies and an eagle in his opening four holes before four bogeys and a double blighted his card.

The 31-year-old struggled for consistency in blustery conditions, but his fortunes changes on the fifth — his 14th hole of the day — as he hit a stunning eight-iron from 170 yards to follow Eddie Pepperell and record a hole-in-one, before concluding his round with four straight pars.

Lowry took dead aim, sending the ball on the perfect line before it pitched fractionally short of the pin and hopped in the cup.  

After signing for a one-under par 71, Lowry sits on two-over for the tournament and is presently in 42nd position, with Pepperell leading the charge at the top of the leaderboard on eight-under par.

Paul Dunne, the defending champion, and Pádraig Harrington are currently in the middle of their respective second rounds, both currently on one-under par.

