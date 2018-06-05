This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shane Lowry seals US Open place while Harrington misses out

Lowry produced a brilliant performance in Ohio to book his spot at the major, which takes place later this month.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 9:39 AM
1 hour ago 1,195 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4053290
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

SHANE LOWRY BOOKED his place at this month’s US Open after finishing joint top of his qualifying section at Brookside golf and country club in Ohio.

The Offaly native carded rounds of 68 and 67 to finish level with Korea’s Sungjae Im on top of the leaderboard, while American Keegan Bradley finished one shot behind in joint third.

Waterford’s Seamus Power lost out in an 11-way playoff in his qualifying section in Memphis and returns to the course this morning as he chases an alternate spot.

Padraig Harrington misses out on the US Open for a fifth straight year after he narrowly finished outside the qualification places at Walton Heath. Harrington finished one shot outside a nine-man playoff for the final spot and was left to rue three bogeys on his final nine holes.

Fellow Irish hopefuls Paul Dunne, Gavin Moynihan and Paul McBride all finished well back in the Surrey event and won’t be competing at the major.

Former champions Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell will join Lowry at the tournament, which begins at Long Island’s Shinnecock Hills Golf Course on 14 June.

McDowell records best finish since 2016 as Olesen holds his nerve to win Italian Open

‘Honestly, I am just glad to be here’ – McIlroy charges into Memorial mix to boost PGA hopes

