All-Ireland club hurling finalists on the lookout for new manager as O'Neill departs

SHANE O’NEILL HAS stepped down from his role as manager of the Na Piarsaigh senior hurlers after four years in charge.

The Limerick Leader reports that O’Neill has brought an end to his tenure, having informed the players after the All-Ireland semi-final win over Slaughtneil that he would be walking away.

As a player O’Neill was part of the Na Piarsaigh’s first ever Limerick SHC success in 2011, before he took charge in March 2014 and guided the Limerick city club to an All-Ireland crown, two Munster titles and two Limerick SHC triumphs.

He leaves as the most successful manager in the club’s history.

Na Piarsaigh were denied a second All-Ireland under O’Neill’s stewardship when they lost Saturday’s replay to Cuala by 2-17 to 1-17 in Portlaoise.

“We’re extremely proud of our guys, they gave absolutely everything they had,” a disappointed O’Neill said after the narrow defeat at O’Moore Park.

“To be six points down and go a point up showed unbelievable character. Our lads have got so much character, and it’s been shown over the last seven, and particularly over the last four years when this management team has been involved. We couldn’t fault them to a man. They’ve been just absolutely superb.

“We have said as a management team that we’re extremely privileged to be involved with that group.

“They’ve been two absolute epic matches. Without a doubt the best two sides in the country over the last few years. For Cuala to do back-to-back is an unbelievable achievement and they’ll give three-in-a-row a right rattle as well.”

