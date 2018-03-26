  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland club hurling finalists on the lookout for new manager as O'Neill departs

Shane O’Neill guided Na Piarsaigh to an All-Ireland title in 2016, plus two Munster and Limerick crowns.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 26 Mar 2018, 8:43 PM
51 minutes ago 2,538 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3925315
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SHANE O’NEILL HAS stepped down from his role as manager of the Na Piarsaigh senior hurlers after four years in charge.

The Limerick Leader reports that O’Neill has brought an end to his tenure, having informed the players after the All-Ireland semi-final win over Slaughtneil that he would be walking away.

As a player O’Neill was part of the Na Piarsaigh’s first ever Limerick SHC success in 2011, before he took charge in March 2014 and guided the Limerick city club to an All-Ireland crown, two Munster titles and two Limerick SHC triumphs.

He leaves as the most successful manager in the club’s history.

Na Piarsaigh were denied a second All-Ireland under O’Neill’s stewardship when they lost Saturday’s replay to Cuala by 2-17 to 1-17 in Portlaoise.

“We’re extremely proud of our guys, they gave absolutely everything they had,” a disappointed O’Neill said after the narrow defeat at O’Moore Park.

“To be six points down and go a point up showed unbelievable character. Our lads have got so much character, and it’s been shown over the last seven, and particularly over the last four years when this management team has been involved. We couldn’t fault them to a man. They’ve been just absolutely superb.

“We have said as a management team that we’re extremely privileged to be involved with that group.

“They’ve been two absolute epic matches. Without a doubt the best two sides in the country over the last few years. For Cuala to do back-to-back is an unbelievable achievement and they’ll give three-in-a-row a right rattle as well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Mayo star Andy Moran would like to see the GAA introduce a 50-yard penalty to cut out cynical play

‘If a fight breaks out, a fight breaks out. You can’t control that’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
AUSTRALIA
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
First direct Australia-Europe scheduled flight touches down in Heathrow after 17 hours
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
Mignolet wants to stay and fight for place after talks with Klopp about Liverpool future
Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day... but that doesn't mean a move to Man United

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie