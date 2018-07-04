This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Wednesday 4 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sharapova insists she's made 'a lot of progress' after shock first round Wimbledon exit

The 31-year-old tasted defeat in the opening round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2010.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 11:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,154 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4107579

WHILE THE REST of England was enthralled by events in Russia, the All England Club watched Maria Sharapova crash out of Wimbledon at the hands of her compatriot Vitalia Diatchenko last night.

The 2004 champion — making her first Wimbledon appearance since the 2015 semi-finals due to a doping ban and injury — was beaten 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 by the qualifier but believes she has made “a lot of progress” in the last 12 months.

Wimbledon 2018 - Day Two - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Diatchenko celebrates victory last night. Source: John Walton

“Tennis is a process. I’ve certainly made a lot of progress despite this result today,” Sharapova said after her first opening round exit at SW19.

“I’ve made a lot of progress in the last few months. I find myself in a much better position than at this time last year.”

Pressed on what positives she could take from her defeat, Sharapova continued: “I think the fight, the motivation, obviously the health. That’s crucial, to be able to keep putting the work in.

“In a matter of a couple points, maybe the situation could have been different. I would have been here saying, ‘I didn’t play my best tennis, I’m giving myself another chance,’ but I’m not.

“I have to take away the things that didn’t work well for me and get back and work through those and look for my next opportunities.

“I definitely had several chances, although I was not playing my best tennis,” she added.

Wimbledon 2018 - Day Two - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Source: John Walton

“I opened up a few doors and was a couple points away from winning this match. But, you know, sometimes you put yourself in winning position and you don’t finish through. That was the case today.”

As for 27-year-old Diatchenko, who will face American Sofia Kenin in round two, Sharapova credited the qualifier with chasing the win.

“She played all-or-nothing. She swung away. She played extremely aggressive. I was playing a little bit too defensively for what I should have been doing. She was there to win it, and she did.”

Chairs, punches and kicks fly as international basketball game turns into all out war

‘I wanted it too much’: The women’s favourite for Wimbledon is out in the first round

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
Colombia lucky not to be down to 10 men as Barrios puts the head in on Henderson
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
ENGLAND
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
BRAZIL
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'
MEXICO
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Neymar-inspired Brazil prevail, as Mexico bow out at last 16 for 7th consecutive time
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie