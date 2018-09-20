This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 20 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Shark' Hanlon handed 18-month suspended ban after Galway winner tests positive

Carlow trainer intends to appeal the IHRB committee’s findings.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 9:47 AM
31 minutes ago 824 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4245677
Hanlon: no explanation for positive test.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Hanlon: no explanation for positive test.
Hanlon: no explanation for positive test.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHN ‘SHARK’ HANLON has been hit with an 18-month suspended sentence of his licence after his Galway Races winner tested positive for an excessive amount of cobalt.

Camlann won the Open Gate Pure Brew Handicap at the Festival on 2 August but a post-race sample taken from the horse discovered cobalt in excess of the permitted threshold.

At a hearing of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Tuesday, Hanlon was found to be in breach of Rule 96(A), which relates to the presence of prohibited substances. Camlann’s win was disqualified while Hanlon was fined €7,000 and hit with the suspended sentence on his training licence, which will remain for three years.

The Carlow trainer did not request for Camlann’s B sample to be tested, but it is reported that he will appeal the committee’s findings.

“In his evidence Mr Hanlon stated that the horse was receiving an oral supplement which contained cobalt and vitamin B12 however it was not administered to the horse on the day of the race. He stated that he did not know the source of the adverse analytical finding and could not provide any explanation,” the IHRB report said.

Dr Lynn Hillyer, the IHRB’s chief veterinary officer and head of anti-doping, told the hearing that cobalt is an essential micronutrient for horses and can be legally found in horses who have been given vitamin B12 or inorganic cobalt.

However, there are internationally agreed thresholds for the permissible level of cobalt allowed in a horse’s system on raceday due to concerns about performance and welfare when the substance is present in a high concentration. 

“In considering [a] penalty, the Committee noted that this was not the first occasion of apparently unexplained race day exposure to a prohibited substance in respect of Mr Hanlon and the current case in question was serious in nature resulting in a strong argument for the withdrawal of licence from the trainer,” the IHRB report said.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    IRELAND
    Another storm could be on the way this weekend but Met Ãireann says nothing is certain yet
    Another storm could be on the way this weekend but Met Éireann says nothing is certain yet
    IRFU decline proposal for behind-the-scenes series on Schmidt's Ireland
    Ireland to join potential bid to co-host 2030 World Cup
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    'Manchester is still red' - Ex-United winger Depay teases City ahead of Champions League clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie