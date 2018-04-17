Shelbourne appoint former Ireland U21 international and ex-Villa scout as new Head of Recruitment

SHELBOURNE FC HAVE confirmed the appointment of Dave Henderson as the club’s new Head of Recruitment.

Henderson has a lengthy association with the League of Ireland, spending 21 years there as a player with Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians among others.

The Dubliner is widely considered to be one of the top scouts in the country and previously worked as an Academy Scout at Aston Villa and a Chief Scout at Hibernian.

The 57-year-old former goalkeeper was part of the Pat’s team that claimed the league title in 1990 and he also represented Ireland at U21 level early on in his playing career.

Part of an official statement from Shelbourne reads: “Dave’s vast experience and depth of knowledge of the League of Ireland and talent acquisition will make him a valuable addition to the scouting networks of all levels of the club. His appointment is a key one for the club in our ambition develop the club at all levels.”

Henderson has a strong footballing tradition in his family — his father Paddy was part of the Shamrock Rovers team that won the FAI Cup in 1962. His brothers, Stephen and Wayne, are also former goalkeepers, with the latter representing Ireland on six occasions and the former currently managing Cobh Ramblers in the First Division. Stephen’s namesake and son, meanwhile, currently plays for Portsmouth on loan from Nottingham Forest, and has represented Ireland at underage level on a number of occasions.

The appointment of Henderson is not the only change implemented at Shels recently. The club confirmed recently that former Irish international Seana Cooke has joined their Board of Management, while according to a report in The Irish Independent, former Shamrock Rovers, Limerick and UCD defender Dave O’Connor has been named as their new CEO.

