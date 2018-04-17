  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shelbourne appoint former Ireland U21 international and ex-Villa scout as new Head of Recruitment

Dave Henderson is set to link up with the Dublin side.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,669 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3962786
Henderson pictured in 1993 during his days as a player with Bohemians.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Henderson pictured in 1993 during his days as a player with Bohemians.
Henderson pictured in 1993 during his days as a player with Bohemians.
Image: EMPICS Sport

SHELBOURNE FC HAVE confirmed the appointment of Dave Henderson as the club’s new Head of Recruitment.

Henderson has a lengthy association with the League of Ireland, spending 21 years there as a player with Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians among others.

The Dubliner is widely considered to be one of the top scouts in the country and previously worked as an Academy Scout at Aston Villa and a Chief Scout at Hibernian.

The 57-year-old former goalkeeper was part of the Pat’s team that claimed the league title in 1990 and he also represented Ireland at U21 level early on in his playing career.

Part of an official statement from Shelbourne reads: “Dave’s vast experience and depth of knowledge of the League of Ireland and talent acquisition will make him a valuable addition to the scouting networks of all levels of the club. His appointment is a key one for the club in our ambition develop the club at all levels.”

Henderson has a strong footballing tradition in his family — his father Paddy was part of the Shamrock Rovers team that won the FAI Cup in 1962. His brothers, Stephen and Wayne, are also former goalkeepers, with the latter representing Ireland on six occasions and the former currently managing Cobh Ramblers in the First Division. Stephen’s namesake and son, meanwhile, currently plays for Portsmouth on loan from Nottingham Forest, and has represented Ireland at underage level on a number of occasions.

The appointment of Henderson is not the only change implemented at Shels recently. The club confirmed recently that former Irish international Seana Cooke has joined their Board of Management, while according to a report in The Irish Independent, former Shamrock Rovers, Limerick and UCD defender Dave O’Connor has been named as their new CEO.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Marcos Alonso charged by FA for nasty tackle on Shane Long>

‘Five wins now at Brandywell and he’s up in the cemetery looking down on us’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
'The journey is better than the end' – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
David Moyes surprised by Joe Hart error
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shelbourne appoint former Ireland U21 international and ex-Villa scout as new Head of Recruitment
Shelbourne appoint former Ireland U21 international and ex-Villa scout as new Head of Recruitment
'How can Southgate go away and feel he can trust Joe Hart in an England jersey again?'
Marcos Alonso charged by FA for nasty tackle on Shane Long
MANCHESTER CITY
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
After claiming the title, Man City on course to break Chelsea's record Premier League points tally

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie