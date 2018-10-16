Shelbourne legend Owen Heary departs as club decide not to re-appoint manager for 2019

OWEN HEARY WILL not continue as manager of Shelbourne in 2019, with the club making the decision not to renew the Dubliner’s contract for next season.

Heary spent eight years at Tolka Park as a player between 1998 and 2006, winning five Premier Division titles and one FAI Cup — taking over as manager ahead of the 2017 campaign.

The 42-year-old led the club to a fourth place finish in his first year in charge and to a play-off spot this season, where the club fell short against Drogheda United two weeks ago.

The former captain also oversaw back-to-back Leinster Senior Cup titles, however the club confirmed on Tuesday that they would not be renewing Heary’s contract for next season, as the club aim to return to the top-flight for the first time since 2013.

Heary won five EIrcom League titles with Shelbourne as a defender. Source: INPHO

“Shelbourne FC would like to announce that they will not be reappointing Owen Heary as first team coach for the 2019 season as a result of a new direction and approach being taken by the Club,” the Dublin side said.

“The Board of Management wishes to thank Owen for his significant contribution in developing the playing squad over the past two seasons. Getting to the play-offs this year was a particular high point of Owen’s tenure as coach and another was winning the Leinster Senior Cup in successive seasons.

“Because of his long association with Shelbourne, as player and more recently as coach, Owen will always have a really special place in the hearts of all Shelbourne supporters.

“We wish Owen every success in the future and the Board will now embark on a process to find a replacement first team coach.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: