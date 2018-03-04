  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 4 March, 2018
Indian star Sharma primed for first PGA Tour win but Mickelson among the chasing pack

21-year-old Sharma leads the WGC-Mexico Championship heading into the final round.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 8:30 AM
6 hours ago 1,864 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3884189
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
Sharma carded a two-under par round on Saturday to hold the lead after 54 holes.
Sharma carded a two-under par round on Saturday to hold the lead after 54 holes.
Image: Getty Images

SHUBHANKAR SHARMA WILLcarry a two-shot lead into the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship as Phil Mickelson surged into contention on Saturday.

Sharma, 21, carded a two-under 69 in the third round at the Club de Golf Chapultepec to move into 13 under.

The Indian, whose first of two European Tour wins came at the Joburg Open in December, is two shots clear of the chasing pack.

Mickelson, the 2009 champion, is among the group of four in a tie for second after firing a six-under 65.

The American — who has finished in the top six in his past three starts — went through bogey-free to charge into contention.

Sergio Garcia (69), Tyrrell Hatton (64) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (69) are also at 11 under.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is a shot further back after carding a three-under 68.

He is joined by American countrymen Pat Perez (68), Brian Harman (68) and Xander Schauffele (70) at 10 under.

Last year’s US PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas produced the round of the day with a stunning nine-under 62 – a course record.

The American holed an eagle, eight birdies and a bogey to move into nine under overall, sitting outright 10th.

Jordan Spieth (69) is at seven under, two shots ahead of Jon Rahm (70) and Rickie Fowler (70).

Englishman Ross Fisher (69) delivered one of the moments of the day with a hole-in-one at the third.

Brook makes emphatic return with Rabchenko knockout

