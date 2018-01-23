  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wins for Garda College and Dundalk IT in tonight's Sigerson Cup action

Earlier today in the competition, UCD secured a 2-15 to 1-6 win against Maynooth.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 10:26 PM
File pic.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

IT WAS A busy night of action in the preliminary round of the Sigerson Cup, with two games taking place this evening.

Garda College earned an emphatic victory over Athlone IT, as the away side prevailed 7-10 to 0-11.

The game was virtually over by half-time, as the visitors had registered 5-8 by that stage, while their opponents put just 0-4 on the board prior to the break.

Meanwhile, in the night’s other game at Santry Avenue, Dundalk IT beat Trinity College 1-18 to 0-10.

Dundalk advance to play DCU on 31 January, while on the same day, Garda College face current league champions and last year’s semi finalists UCC.

Earlier today in the competition, UCD secured a 2-15 to 1-6 win against Maynooth.

Check out the highlights below.

Source: HE GAA/YouTube

