Wins for Garda College and Dundalk IT in tonight's Sigerson Cup action

IT WAS A busy night of action in the preliminary round of the Sigerson Cup, with two games taking place this evening.

Garda College earned an emphatic victory over Athlone IT, as the away side prevailed 7-10 to 0-11.

The game was virtually over by half-time, as the visitors had registered 5-8 by that stage, while their opponents put just 0-4 on the board prior to the break.

Meanwhile, in the night’s other game at Santry Avenue, Dundalk IT beat Trinity College 1-18 to 0-10.

Dundalk advance to play DCU on 31 January, while on the same day, Garda College face current league champions and last year’s semi finalists UCC.

Game finished 1-18 to 0-10 and the Trinity Sigerson dream is over for another year. Hard luck to the lads and best of luck to DkIT v DCU next week — Trinity College GAA (@TCDGAA) January 23, 2018

5 mins into the second half and it's DkIT 1-13 TCD 0-05 and the crowd and calling out for the self proclaimed Neymar of Westmeath football James Cox to come on and work his magic. I don't know why though, we're already winning the wides contest — Trinity College GAA (@TCDGAA) January 23, 2018

Trinity full back Cian Murray has a great head of hair though, like David Beckham circa 1998, and has acquired a new set of female fans who are asking what conditioner he uses — Trinity College GAA (@TCDGAA) January 23, 2018

Dundalk are up 1-16 to 7 points and Eoin O’Neill has just finished his college football career exactly as he started it: he’s just been sent off hahaha — Trinity College GAA (@TCDGAA) January 23, 2018

Earlier today in the competition, UCD secured a 2-15 to 1-6 win against Maynooth.

