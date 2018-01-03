Norwich announce signing of highly-rated Irish teenager

NORWICH CITY HAVE announced the signing of Ireland underage international Simon Power following a successful trial period with the Championship club.

The 19-year-old moves to Carrow Road on an initial 18-month contract and will join Norwichâ€™s development squad.

Power, who has been capped by Ireland at U18 and U19 level, played 10 times for UCD in the SSE Airtricity League First Division last season having previously represented Cabinteely.

In signing for the English outfit, Power, a pacey winger, becomes the fourth UCD player to make the move across the water in the past two seasons following Tom Murphyâ€™s switch to Everton, Dylan Wattsâ€™ move to Leicester and Ryan Swanâ€™s departure for Exeter City.

Power made his senior debut for Cabinteely as a 17-year-old in May 2015 and moved to UCD to join their U19 squad ahead of the 2016 campaign.

HeÂ joins Ireland international Wes Hoolahan on the books at Norwich, with the clubâ€™s academy and youth programme managed by former defender Matthew Gill.

Meanwhile, Ronan Manning â€” the younger brother of QPR midfielder Ryan â€” has signed a contract extension with Galway United ahead of the 2018 First Division season.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder played a key role in the clubâ€™s U19 team last term, making 17 appearances and scoring five times.

Manning, an Ireland U15 and U16 international, will be hoping to break into manager Shane Keeganâ€™s plans as Galway look to bounce back to the top-flight at the first attempt.

