  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Simon Zebo doesn't expect Ireland call in Paris

The 27-year old is already in international exile.

By John Fallon Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 8:00 AM
Updated 4 hours ago 19,716 Views 42 Comments
http://the42.ie/3860595
Simon Zebo pictured at the Munster Rugby Press Conference on Monday.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Simon Zebo pictured at the Munster Rugby Press Conference on Monday.
Simon Zebo pictured at the Munster Rugby Press Conference on Monday.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SIMON ZEBO SAYS he doesn’t see any scenario developing where he will be recalled to play for Ireland while he is with Racing 92 in Paris.

The 27-year old, already in international exile following his October announcement that he is leaving Munster at the end of this season, said he has come to terms with being out of the Irish squad.

He hasn’t ruled out coming back to Ireland at some stage and then rekindling his international career, but he doesn’t think he will add to his 35 caps while he is abroad.

“I would imagine not, to be honest,” he replied, when asked could a series of injuries or other circumstances arise that would see him recalled by Ireland.

“I am here now and playing now, and I am not involved. If I was abroad I would imagine there would be an even slimmer chance of me playing.

“Rugby is a very short career. Playing in France is always something I wanted to do from day one. I will get my life experience. I will get my rugby experience and one day I might take it back here with me and see out my days with Munster.

“I am still young enough, it’s not like I will be coming back, if I did decide to come back, at 33 or 34. I am still only 27 so if I do come back then I would have no doubt that if I am playing well that I would have a chance.”

He hasn’t been shy posting photos of himself sitting on his couch in an Irish shirt cheering on Joe Schmidt’s side, but he would love to be still involved.

“It has been okay. I have had the experience of sitting on my sofa in the November series. It hasn’t been as bad as I would have thought.

Obviously, you would love to be representing your country and running out with the lads and giving it socks during the Six Nations because they are really special games.

“I have come to terms with my decision and what comes with it as of now. I just wish all of the lads up there the best. You never know what could happen in the future. I have made my decision. I don’t regret it.”

He said he knew ‘there is always a chance’ that he would be dropped from the international scene when deciding to move abroad.

“I would have thought there have been players before who have left and played. But it comes down to form and how you are going,” he added.

The start of the long goodbye begins in earnest on Friday against Glasgow Warriors in the PRO14, when he will play his final game at Musgrave Park in Cork, the pitch where he first announced his potential in a schools’ cup-winning side, which also included Munster skipper Peter O’Mahony.

It’ll be definitely sad. It’ll probably start to hit home when the final whistle goes a little bit, how the days are ticking and counting down unfortunately.

“Hopefully, we can end it with a win, at least I will have a smile on my face if we win. But if we lose it will be a bit of a double whammy. That’s something I don’t want. I just do what I have been doing all season.

“I have great memories of the venue. We beat Christians in the schools’ final which made it even sweeter. And I scored the best schools try ever scored there! That was 2007.”

What was the try like?

“A 110-metre try!”

The luck of the draw might mean his new club Racing 92 coming to Thomond Park in the next few seasons to play Munster in the Champions Cup, but Zebo said he has a plan!

“I would pull a sickie, I wouldn’t play. I couldn’t play against Munster, there is no way I’d play!”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales>

Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event>

Originally published 6:01 AM

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
FOOTBALL
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much
'Nothing happened in the tunnel' - Guardiola
'You want to shine when you play the best in the world' - Hazard aiming for Messi heights
IRELAND
'It just doesn't feel like the other knee': O'Mahony's 2015 injury can't just be forgotten
'It just doesn't feel like the other knee': O'Mahony's 2015 injury can't just be forgotten
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
SIX NATIONS
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
Fit-again Ringrose available for the Kings, but Leinster wait to hear Schmidt's call
'They'd have made me Prince of Wales after some games but beheaded me the next week'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
Here's the new away kit Dundalk have launched for the 2018 season
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie