Saturday 5 May, 2018
Watch: Simon Zebo produces moment of magic in last Munster appearance at Thomond Park

Zebo put on a nice exhibition of skill in front of the home fans.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 5 May 2018, 4:56 PM
1 hour ago 5,241 Views 4 Comments
Image: Spórt TG4 Twitter Page.
Image: Spórt TG4 Twitter Page.

SIMON ZEBO PRODUCED a moment of individual brilliance in his last Munster game at Thomand Park, which led to a try in their Guinness Pro14 clash against Edinburgh.

Zebo is heading to France next season to link up with Racing 92, and with no more competitive home games left to play before the end of this campaign, Zebo gave the Munster fans something to savour on his last outing at the Limerick venue.

After fumbling a pass from Conor Murray, Zebo quickly recovered to gather the ball and chip it over the heads of the Edinburgh players before running on to break through the cover.

He then threw a pass out wide to Keith Earls who turned on the after burners to sprint for the line and extend Munster’s lead to 17-6 with the conversion.

Following a Nathan Fowles try a few minutes later, Munster held just a one-point advantage over the Scottish club, as they sought to secure a semi-final place against rivals Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on 19 May.

The game has since finished up 20-16 to Munster.

Leinster prop Dooley in harness as Lansdowne bid to take AIL from defending champs Cork Con

JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy’s post-knee injury excellence

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

