Watch: Simon Zebo produces moment of magic in last Munster appearance at Thomond Park

SIMON ZEBO PRODUCED a moment of individual brilliance in his last Munster game at Thomand Park, which led to a try in their Guinness Pro14 clash against Edinburgh.

Zebo is heading to France next season to link up with Racing 92, and with no more competitive home games left to play before the end of this campaign, Zebo gave the Munster fans something to savour on his last outing at the Limerick venue.

After fumbling a pass from Conor Murray, Zebo quickly recovered to gather the ball and chip it over the heads of the Edinburgh players before running on to break through the cover.

He then threw a pass out wide to Keith Earls who turned on the after burners to sprint for the line and extend Munster’s lead to 17-6 with the conversion.

Is le CLG Corcaigh a cheart do @SimonZebo dul in áit Racing 92 @Munsterrugby #MUNvEDI pic.twitter.com/qBZSjFRWBv — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 5, 2018

Following a Nathan Fowles try a few minutes later, Munster held just a one-point advantage over the Scottish club, as they sought to secure a semi-final place against rivals Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on 19 May.

The game has since finished up 20-16 to Munster.

