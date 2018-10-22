This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo

The former Munster fullback won’t ever give up on his dream of playing for Ireland again.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 22 Oct 2018, 1:01 AM
35 minutes ago 295 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4297742

Murray Kinsella reports from Paris

IT’S NO GREAT surprise that Simon Zebo is looking very well suited to the bright lights of Paris.

It was never likely to be any other way.

A showman to the core, a player whose celebrations are often joyous – and sometimes go too far – the Cork native is only a few months into his stay with Racing 92 and he’s already certain that his move from Munster was the right decision.

Teddy Thomas celebrates scoring a try with Simon Zebo Simon Zebo celebrates Teddy Thomas' try with him. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Visiting Paris La Défense Arena for Racing’s 44-12 win over Ulster on Saturday evening, it was clear why Zebo is feeling at home.

The pre-match show consists of cheerleaders, back-flipping acrobats, pumping music and an in-house big screen so big that American sports audiences would be impressed.

Zebo, who had a decent game against Ulster and scored their fifth try, is not just about the show-bizz side of things, however. Racing say they’ve been impressed with the game understanding that the Ireland international has brought to the mix, his playmaking and kicking skills becoming more influential each week.

His try against Ulster on Saturday made it seven scores in seven starts for the Top 14 club so far, and while there are still improvements for him to make in his game, it’s not been a bad start at all.

“It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more,” said Zebo after Racing’s win. “I’m delighted I made the decision. It was a big decision for me to make considering what I had at home and that but I’m very happy I did.

“They are a great bunch of guys, a great coaching team. I’m playing in quality atmospheres every week, which is exciting. When you’re playing away from home you really feel that it is a little bit different in terms of the leagues.

“Change is always good and new is good. I’m enjoying it a lot and hopefully I can continue to do so.”

Zebo made up Racing’s back three with France international Teddy Thomas and Argentinian flyer Juan Imhoff against Ulster, a combination that looked sensational on paper and delivered in attack out on the pitch.

“Two very smart players, very quick, very good finishers, so it’s great to have them there,” said Zebo. “It just goes from one to 35, the squad depth is frightening. There’s international class all the way through.

Simon Zebo takes to the field Zebo takes to the field at Paris La Défense Arena. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Anybody can slot in and slot out, but the class will always stay there. It’s just the simple things, the handling errors and the discipline, that we need to work on, and we can be more dangerous than what we’ve shown.”

Zebo has also struck up a good understanding with new Racing out-half Finn Russell, something of a kindred spirit in being creative and daring in possession.

That link has resulted in a number of big linebreaks and tries for Racing in the Top 14 and is likely to continue to grow as Racing progress this season.

“We’re very similar players and very similar people off the pitch as well,” said Zebo. “He likes to play what he sees, play with flair, he’s not afraid of making mistakes and we bounce off each other quite well.

“I think we just understood each other from the get-go and it’s exciting when we line-up together.”

The perception around French rugby is that there is sometimes a relaxed approach towards nutrition and conditioning, and although Racing are a highly professional outfit, Zebo admits the local cuisine is hard to resist. 

The 28-year-old doesn’t appear to have lost any of his pace and will work hard to maintain his fitness, but he stresses that he simply feels happy in all aspects of life in Paris.

“Food has never been my strong point in terms of discipline but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said the Cork Con man. “I am the way I am, and I’m not going to change.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fresh, my mind is fresh more so than anything, which means I have a little bit of extra drive.

Simon Zebo and Michael Lowry Zebo had to apologise to Michael Lowry after his try. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

 “When you’re in the same place for so long, playing the same thing over and over again, it’s just natural that the ambition wouldn’t always be as strong as it is coming into a new environment, a new team and trying to impress new people.

“So I’m excited. I’m very happy to be playing here. I’m week-in, week-out trying to impress and show my skillset, and just playing with a smile on my face and that’s the main thing.”

The meeting with Ulster felt like “a grudge match, a derby match” for Zebo, even though he wasn’t in Munster colours and he “would have hated to lose to them more so than losing to a French team.”

Those feelings probably serve to underline how much Zebo still wants to prove himself in an Ireland light.

Though his relocation to France means an Ireland call-up is unlikely and Zebo indicated that he hasn’t spoken to anyone in the international set-up for close to a year now, he is determined to make it difficult for Joe Schmidt to ignore him.

“Down the line, I would probably have to solidify my form, it would have to be a whole season long – I would have to score a try every single game, be man of the match,” said Zebo.

“That’s the way it is. I haven’t talked to… people back home in about a year now. If there is no communication coming one way I know the deal, so I’m not going to sit around crossing my fingers. I’m just going to keep enjoying my rugby here.

“Of course, it would be a dream to play for Ireland again. It’s very much a candle still burning in my mind. I’ve always loved wearing the green jersey, and until I hang up my boots I’ll always still have the desire to play for my country.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Icardi settles Milan derby with dramatic late winner
    Icardi settles Milan derby with dramatic late winner
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'I don't regret it, I don't hold any bad feelings. Things happen for a reason'
    'I don't regret it, I don't hold any bad feelings. Things happen for a reason'
    'The Derry Pele' pulls the strings as Finn Harps advance in First Division play-off
    Carr helps Hoops seal third place with fiery win over Waterford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie