Monday 18 June, 2018
Dublin's captain fantastic lands top award to cap historic league campaign

Deadly forward Sinéad Aherne has been named Player of the Month for May.

By Emma Duffy Monday 18 Jun 2018, 4:13 PM
Player of the Month: Sinéad Aherne.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUBLIN’S CAPTAIN FANTASTIC Sinéad Aherne has been rewarded for her glittering form of late with The Croke Park Hotel / LGFA Player of the Month award for May.

The 32-year-old attacking star was the Sky Blues’ leading light in their recent Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 final win, her unerring accuracy before the posts causing serious problems for Mayo.

Aherne accounted for 1-9 of Dublin’s 3-15 as they ran out 11-point winners in Parnell Park and she lifted their first-ever Division 1 crown.

Not only was she the star turn in the decider, the St Sylvester’s ace was key for Mick Bohan’s charges throughout their campaign, closing her personal scoring tally with 3-35.

Bohan himself was named Lidl / Irish Daily Star Manager of the 2018 Lidl Ladies National Football League on the night of the Team of the League awards, at which three Dubs — Ciara Trant, Martha Byrne and Nicole Owens — were honoured.

Tipperary boss Shane Ronayne, who guided his side to the Division 2 league title, scooped the Manager of the Month award for May.

Reigning TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Dublin’s focus now turns to defending the Brendan Martin Cup, and they kick off their championship football in two weeks.

They face Westmeath in the Leinster final at Netwatch Cullen Park on 1 July, and chase a seventh straight provincial crown in doing so.

