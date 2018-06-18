Dublin's captain fantastic lands top award to cap historic league campaign

DUBLIN’S CAPTAIN FANTASTIC Sinéad Aherne has been rewarded for her glittering form of late with The Croke Park Hotel / LGFA Player of the Month award for May.

The 32-year-old attacking star was the Sky Blues’ leading light in their recent Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 final win, her unerring accuracy before the posts causing serious problems for Mayo.

Aherne accounted for 1-9 of Dublin’s 3-15 as they ran out 11-point winners in Parnell Park and she lifted their first-ever Division 1 crown.

Not only was she the star turn in the decider, the St Sylvester’s ace was key for Mick Bohan’s charges throughout their campaign, closing her personal scoring tally with 3-35.

Bohan himself was named Lidl / Irish Daily Star Manager of the 2018 Lidl Ladies National Football League on the night of the Team of the League awards, at which three Dubs — Ciara Trant, Martha Byrne and Nicole Owens — were honoured.

Aherne is presented with her accolade. Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

Tipperary boss Shane Ronayne, who guided his side to the Division 2 league title, scooped the Manager of the Month award for May.

Reigning TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Dublin’s focus now turns to defending the Brendan Martin Cup, and they kick off their championship football in two weeks.

Mick Bohan receives his award. Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

They face Westmeath in the Leinster final at Netwatch Cullen Park on 1 July, and chase a seventh straight provincial crown in doing so.

