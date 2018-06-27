This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Crisis-hit Sporting fire new manager after just nine days

The Portuguese club is currently in a state of disarray after changes at boardroom level.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 9:37 PM
Sinisa Mihajlovic was discarded by the club's new president.
Image: Nicolò Campo
Image: Nicolò Campo

CRISIS-HIT SPORTING Lisbon fired their coach Sinisa Mihajlovic just nine days after he was appointed by former club president Bruno de Carvalho.

“Sporting have decided to end his probationary period and cancel his contract,” said Jose Sousa Cintra, the club’s new president at a press conference.

“We will quickly seek a new coach, who should be presented by Monday.”

Mihajlovic was recruited on a three-year contract by De Carvalho on June 18, five days before his dismissal by a general meeting of club members.

The crisis at the club began when Sporting lost a Europa League game to Atletico Madrid in April and De Carvalho tweeted ferocious criticism of the players.

When they responded demanding “respect”, he called the players “spoilt brats” and suspended 19 of them, only to back down ahead of the next match.

Shortly before Sporting lost the Portuguese Cup final to unfancied Aves in May, a 50-strong mob of fans invaded the training centre, attacked the squad, savagely beating some players.

Nine players including Portugal internationals at the World Cup Rui Patricio, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes and Gelson Martins have broken their deals with the club since the attack.

Coach Jorge Jesus also quit the team, paving the way for former AC Milan and Torino boss Mihajlovic.

Switzerland into World Cup knockouts after late drama in draw against Costa Rica

Neymar’s influence grows as Brazil cruise through to last-16 meeting with Mexico

AFP

