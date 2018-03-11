  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Siofra Cleirigh-Buttner takes brilliant silver, sets new Irish record at NCAA indoor championships

The 22-year-old ran a confident 800 metres to post 2:02.46 in the highly-competitive US collegiate meet.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 9:12 AM
1 hour ago 1,767 Views No Comments
Cleirigh Buttner at the world championships in London last year.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DUBLINER SIOFRA CLEIRIGH-Buttner posted a new Irish indoor record last night as she powered to second place in the 800 metres at the NCAA Championships in Texas.

Cleirigh-Buttner finished in 2:02.46, shaving .12 seconds off the record Ciara Everard set in 2013, while simultaneously earning a historic result for Villanova University, celebrating their best result in the event for 30 years.

In addition to her latest PB, Cleirigh-Buttner now holds the Philadelphia institution’s top six best indoor records over the distance.

The 22-year-old set out at a comfortable pace and was seventh at the halfway stage before making her move. Oregon athlete Sabrina Southerland took the NCAA title in a time of 2:01.55, while Texas A&M’s Sammy Watson was unable to match Clerigh-Buttner’s final push and came in third.

