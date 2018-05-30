This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sky Sports apologise for misquoting Sterling's gun tattoo explanation

The broadcaster say a mistake was made in their reporting.

By Steve O'Rourke Wednesday 30 May 2018, 4:18 PM
54 minutes ago 1,806 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4044672

AS THE ENGLISH sports media’s quadrennial efforts to sabotage their national team’s World Cup chances continue across the Irish sea, Sky Sports have apologised to Raheem Sterling.

Earlier this week, the Manchester City forward was pictured with a new gun tattoo on his lower leg, a development The Sun newspaper has seen fit to run as a front page story for two successive days.

Sterling responded to the controversy on his Instagram account, explaining that his father had died as a result of gun violence and the tattoo was a reminder of his promise never to touch guns.

However, during a report last night, Sky Sports News misquoted Sterling by including the word ‘again’, suggesting he had been involved with gun violence in the past.

Sterling’s City team-mate Kyle Walker pointed out the addition on Twitter:

Sky today issued a statement apologising for what they called a ‘mistake’ in their reporting.

Last night we made a mistake in our reporting of Raheem Sterling’s statement on his tattoo. We apologise for this error and any distress it has caused Raheem and his family.”

England’s World Cup campaign gets under way against Tunisia on Monday, 18 June.

