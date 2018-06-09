Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford

SKY SPORTS HAVE has issued a statement apologising for the delay in coverage of the Leinster SHC game between Kilkenny and Wexford.

Viewers missed the first 22 minutes of the tie in Nowlan Park due to the All-Ireland SFC qualifier between Meath and Tyrone going to extra-time, which caused much frustration among fans.

Both games were scheduled to be shown live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event, with the football fixture [Throw-in, 5pm] preceding the clash between Kilkenny and Wexford, which had a 7pm throw-in.

The game was effectively a Leinster semi-final to determine who would play Galway in the 1 July decider.

In explaining why the station could not show the hurling fixture from the start, they said that ‘once a game has commenced broadcast, it is the policy of Sky Sports to stay with that game until it has concluded.’

Sky also says it will take the ‘necessary’ steps to ensure that future broadcasting clashes are prevented.

“We would like to apologise to our Sky Sports viewers who were understandably frustrated by missing the first 22 minutes of the Kilkenny vs Wexford game this evening on Sky Sports Arena,” the statement reads.

“Our channel Sky Sports Main Event is not a second channel. Sky Sports Main Even is set up to mirror what we show on our other sports channels and today we chose to showcase the GAA matches on Sky Sports Main Event.

“We appreciate the frustration felt by fans today and we will be taking all necessary steps going forward to ensure that broadcasting clashes, like the one that happened today, does not occur again.”

Tyrone eventually edged out their qualifier tie against Meath in Navan, while Kilkenny rallied from nine points down to overcome Wexford and book a place in the Leinster final against Galway.

