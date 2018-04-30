  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Bray's struggles continue as Sligo end their run of five home games without a win

The victory sees Ger Lyttle’s side move up to seventh in the table, while the Seagulls stay bottom.

By Jessica Farry Monday 30 Apr 2018, 10:30 PM
Sligo Rovers manager Ger Lyttle (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Sligo Rovers manager Ger Lyttle (file pic).
Sligo Rovers manager Ger Lyttle (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Sligo Rovers 2
Bray Wanderers 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

GOALS FROM JACK Keaney and Eduardo Pinceli earned a vital three points for Sligo Rovers this evening at the expense of struggling Bray Wanderers.

Rovers went in at half-time with a 2-0 lead, with the visitors pulling one back late on through Cory Galvin, although a victory for the hosts was never really in doubt.

The Bit o’ Red came into this fixture on the back of two consecutive draws. They became the first team to take points off Waterford at the RSC this season when they drew 1-1 with Alan Reynolds’ side on Friday night. Bray, however, have continued to struggle, picking up just one win and one draw so far this season.

In an uneventful and at times drab opening, Pinceli almost gave Sligo the lead with his powerful drive at goal which was forced away by an excellent stop from Evan Moran in the Bray goal.

Ger Lyttle’s side have improved as the season has gone on, and although they took some time to get going in this fixture, they soon took control of proceedings.

The visitors went on the attack and really should have taken the lead when Daniel Kelly was through on goal with just Mitchell Beeney to beat, but the Chelsea loanee did enough to block his effort.

The Seagulls lived to rue that missed opportunity though, as Sligo went straight down the other end of the pitch and took the lead. Adam Wixted’s ball into the box was headed into the path of Keaney by Greg Moorhouse, and the Donegal native nodded past Moran with his first senior goal for the club.

The hosts doubled their lead minutes later when Wixted’s cross was headed into the back of the net by Pinceli.

Ger Lyttle’s side were able to take their feet off the pedal slightly after the restart, but they should have made it 3-0 later on. Lewis Morrison’s volley was saved by Moran, with the clearance falling to Moorhouse. The Dubliner’s attempt was headed off the line by Sean Heaney.

The visitors charged forward and Galvin, in acres of space on the right, silenced the Showgrounds crowd when he slotted past Beeney to give Bray some hope going into the last eight minutes.

But the victory sees Sligo move up to seventh in the table, while Bray remain rooted to the bottom.

SLIGO ROVERS: Mitchell Beeney; Calum Waters, John Mahon, Patrick McClean, Regan Donelon; Eduardo Pinceli (Lewis Morrison, 75), Jack Keaney; Rhys McCabe, Adam Wixted (Caolan McAleer, 66), Raff Cretaro (Ally Roy, 84); Greg Moorhouse.

BRAY WANDERERS: Evan Moran; Conor Kenna, Hughie Douglas, Sean Heaney, Kevin Lynch; Dylan Hayes, Rhys Gorman, Dan McKenna, Cory Galvin; Daniel Kelly, Ger Pender (Ronan Coughlan, 65).

Referee: Rob Hennessy

About the author:

About the author
Jessica Farry
@football_ie
sport@thescore.ie

