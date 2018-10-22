Ward penalty cancels out his old club's early lead as Bohs leave Sligo with a point

Sligo 1

Bohemians 1

A KEITH WARD penalty secured a point for Bohemians against his former team, Sligo Rovers, at The Showgrounds tonight.

Rovers went ahead with just three minutes played, with Ward’s penalty enough to earn his side a point.

The hosts came into this game hoping to get some sort of a response from last Friday’s 5-0 drubbing at the hands of the champions Dundalk.

Keith Long’s men are one of the in-form teams in the league, winning six of their previous seven prior to making the trip to Sligo.

The man reportedly set to take over at the Bit O’Red since Ger Lyttle’s departure, Liam Buckley, was present in the stands at The Showgrounds.

And he will have been encouraged by Rovers’ start to the game, taking the lead with just three minutes on the clock. Striker Mikey Drennan spotted Colin McCabe off his line, and his tame looking shot just crept past the Bohs net-minder to give the hosts the lead.

Bohs were looking dangerous during every attack, and both Dan Casey and Dinny Corcoran went close, before they were back on level terms on 32 minutes.

Dinny Corcoran was fouled in the box by Kyle Callan-McFadden, according to referee Paul McLaughlin, and Keith Ward smashed his excellent penalty past 19-year-old Ed McGinty in the Rovers goal to make it 1-1.

Drennan came close to giving his side the lead once again just before half time, but McCabe did well to force his volley behind for a corner.

Tubbercurry native Liam Kerrigan wanted a penalty shortly after the hour mark when he felt he was taken down in the Bohs box, but his pleas were wasted as Paul McLaughlin was not interested.

The Bit O’Red can still catch Derry City who occupy 7th place, while Bohs can still be caught in 5th place with just one game remaining.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Kyle Callan McFadden, Seamus Sharkey, John Mahon, Patrick McClean; Jack Keaney, Lee J Lynch, David Cawley (Caolan McAleer, 63), Rhys McCabe; Liam Kerrigan (Darren Collins, 75), Mikey Drennan.

Bohemians: Colin McCabe; Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall, Ian Morris, Robbie McCourt; Danny Grant, JJ Lunney, Oscar Brennan, Keith Ward (Kevin Devaney, 67), Eoghan Stokes; Dinny Corcoran (Christian Magerusan, 84)

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

