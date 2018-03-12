McAleer on the double for Sligo as winless Bray remain stuck to the bottom

Bray Wanderers 1

Sligo Rovers 2

Dan Gorman reports from the Carlisle Grounds

A QUICKFIRE DOUBLE from Caolan McAleer secured a precious three points for Sligo Rovers over winless Bray Wanderers.

The Bit O’Red winger netted in the 21st and 28th minutes as Sligo bossed their hosts for large periods.

A first Seagulls goal for Paul O’Conor gave Dave Mackey’s men hope in the second half but Bray couldn’t muster a leveller.

Bray were thanking the crossbar for saving them after eight minutes. Gary Boylan delivered the cross from the right and Adam Morgan was allowed to have two touches – neither successful – before it fell to Ally Roy. His drive was blocked by Aaron Dillon and the rebound from David Cawley rattled the crossbar.

The breakthrough came out of nothing. Cawley fed McAleer 25 yards out and although his strike was decent but not spectacular, it sailed over the head of the unconvincing Dillon.

Seven minutes later, the winger doubled his tally. Bray defender Sean Heaney got in a muddle and tried a pass that did Kevin Lynch no favours. McAleer burst onto the ball and rounded Dillon before coolly slotting home.

Former Liverpool starlet Morgan showed a flash of his ability when he killed a McAleer cross with his first touch and unleashed a rocket with his second but Dillon managed to tip it over.

Right on the stroke of half time, Rovers fans were baying for a red card. Aaron Greene’s loose pass was snapped up by McAleer and just as it looked like they had a two-on-one, a tug from Heaney ended the attack. Referee Sean Grant deemed a yellow card to be sufficient.

Dave Mackey made two changes at the interval and altered his formation, and after Roy spurned a chance to kill off the tie, Bray pulled a goal back in the 64th minute. Lynch somehow negotiated his way past three defenders and his low centre found O’Conor who drilled home first time.

BRAY WANDERERS: Aaron Dillon; Dan McKenna, Conor Kenna, Sean Heaney, Kevin Lynch; Daniel Kelly (John Sullivan, H/T), Paul O’Conor, Gary McCabe (Darragh Noone, 66), Aaron Greene; Ronan Coughlan, Ger Pender (Cory Galvin, H/T).

SLIGO ROVERS: Micheal Schlingerman; Gary Boylan, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Seamus Sharkey, Calum Waters; Caolan McAleer, David Cawley, Eduardo Pinceli (Lewis Morrison, 70), Rhys McCabe, Ally Roy (Jack Keaney, 90+3); Adam Morgan (Greg Moorehouse, 88).

REFEREE: Sean Grant.