  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McAleer on the double for Sligo as winless Bray remain stuck to the bottom

Two first-half goals gave the visitors all three points.

By Dan Gorman Monday 12 Mar 2018, 9:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,070 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3900003
Carlisle Grounds: Bray remain winless (file photo).
Carlisle Grounds: Bray remain winless (file photo).
Carlisle Grounds: Bray remain winless (file photo).

Bray Wanderers 1

Sligo Rovers 2

Dan Gorman reports from the Carlisle Grounds

A QUICKFIRE DOUBLE from Caolan McAleer secured a precious three points for Sligo Rovers over winless Bray Wanderers.

The Bit O’Red winger netted in the 21st and 28th minutes as Sligo bossed their hosts for large periods.

A first Seagulls goal for Paul O’Conor gave Dave Mackey’s men hope in the second half but Bray couldn’t muster a leveller.

Bray were thanking the crossbar for saving them after eight minutes. Gary Boylan delivered the cross from the right and Adam Morgan was allowed to have two touches – neither successful – before it fell to Ally Roy. His drive was blocked by Aaron Dillon and the rebound from David Cawley rattled the crossbar.

The breakthrough came out of nothing. Cawley fed McAleer 25 yards out and although his strike was decent but not spectacular, it sailed over the head of the unconvincing Dillon.

Seven minutes later, the winger doubled his tally. Bray defender Sean Heaney got in a muddle and tried a pass that did Kevin Lynch no favours. McAleer burst onto the ball and rounded Dillon before coolly slotting home.

Former Liverpool starlet Morgan showed a flash of his ability when he killed a McAleer cross with his first touch and unleashed a rocket with his second but Dillon managed to tip it over.

Right on the stroke of half time, Rovers fans were baying for a red card. Aaron Greene’s loose pass was snapped up by McAleer and just as it looked like they had a two-on-one, a tug from Heaney ended the attack. Referee Sean Grant deemed a yellow card to be sufficient.

Dave Mackey made two changes at the interval and altered his formation, and after Roy spurned a chance to kill off the tie, Bray pulled a goal back in the 64th minute. Lynch somehow negotiated his way past three defenders and his low centre found O’Conor who drilled home first time.

BRAY WANDERERS: Aaron Dillon; Dan McKenna, Conor Kenna, Sean Heaney, Kevin Lynch; Daniel Kelly (John Sullivan, H/T), Paul O’Conor, Gary McCabe (Darragh Noone, 66), Aaron Greene; Ronan Coughlan, Ger Pender (Cory Galvin, H/T).

SLIGO ROVERS: Micheal Schlingerman; Gary Boylan, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Seamus Sharkey, Calum Waters; Caolan McAleer, David Cawley, Eduardo Pinceli (Lewis Morrison, 70), Rhys McCabe, Ally Roy (Jack Keaney, 90+3); Adam Morgan (Greg Moorehouse, 88).

REFEREE: Sean Grant.

Sadlier’s goal the difference as Cork City bounce back against Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk lose ground on Cork after being held by Saints

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dan Gorman

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Golden Silva as City beat Stoke (and if they win their next two matches, the title's wrapped up)
Golden Silva as City beat Stoke (and if they win their next two matches, the title's wrapped up)
Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino after nine months in charge
After over 400 appearances for Man United, Carrick confirms he's retiring at the end of the season
FOOTBALL
'They have no idea about football' - Klopp hits back at Alexander-Arnold critics
'They have no idea about football' - Klopp hits back at Alexander-Arnold critics
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
From 'hell to heaven' in a week – Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
IRELAND
Daly a doubt for England as Jones banks 'painful' lessons before facing Ireland
Daly a doubt for England as Jones banks 'painful' lessons before facing Ireland
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
'We can start talking about it now': Murray and Ireland ready to raise performance for Slam bid
SCOTLAND
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland
Ireland say Cian Healy suffered 'a stinger-like injury' but will train fully this week
Earls an inspiration to Garry Ringrose as impressive return highlights his class
ENGLAND
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie