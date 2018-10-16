Sligo Rovers confirm manager Gerard Lyttle's contract will not be renewed

Gerard Lyttle led Sligo as they battled against relegation this season.

Gerard Lyttle led Sligo as they battled against relegation this season.

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE confirmed that they will not be renewing the contract of manager Gerard Lyttle following its conclusion at the end of this season.

Lyttle was appointed as the Sligo manager last year, coming in to replace Dave Robertson following a difficult run of form for the club.

But the difficulties have continued for the Bit O’Red this season who currently sit third from bottom in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

They were also dumped out of the FAI Cup in the first round by Longford Town earlier this year, a result which prompted the players to hand back a portion of their wages to the club.



A statement released by the club this evening said that the announcement of an interim manager for the final 10 days of the season will be made shortly, as they prepare to take on newly crowned champions Dundalk on Friday.

They are safe from relegation with three games left to play this season. Paying tribute to Lyttle’s time in charge, Sligo chairman Martin Heraghty said:

“The club would like to place on record our thanks to Gerard for his professionalism, dedication and commitment in his time at the club.

In particular we wish to acknowledge the number of young players that made their first appearances for Sligo Rovers under Gerard’s management.

“Their progress and development is a testament to his hard work. We would like to wish Gerard every success in the future.”

The news comes shortly after Shelbourne’s decision not to renew manager Owen Heary’s contract for next season, which was announced earlier this evening.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: