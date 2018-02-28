  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Wednesday's sporting fixtures disrupted by heavy snowfall and adverse weather

The FAI says it’s monitoring the situation ahead of the weekend’s League of Ireland fixtures.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 9:03 AM
5 hours ago 2,892 Views No Comments
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A NUMBER OF SCHOOLS rugby and GAA matches scheduled to take place today, Wednesday, have been postponed due to the heavy overnight snowfall which has hit most of the country.

The Leinster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final tie between St Mary’s College and Terenure College scheduled to kick off at 3pm at Donnybrook has been called off due to the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Leinster Rugby says it will provide an update on the status of Thursday’s quarter-final clash between Castleknock College and CBC Monkstown as soon as possible.

In Munster, the Senior Cup semi-final meeting of Crescent College and Glenstal Abbey due to take place at Markets Field in Limerick has been postponed, while the other last four tie between PBC Cork and CBC, also scheduled to be played this afternoon at Musgrave Park, has been cancelled.

Leinster GAA have confirmed the four Top Oil Post Primary School games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, while the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said in a statement that it is monitoring the weather situation ahead of 10 SSE Airtricity League fixtures this weekend.

“All games set to take place this weekend in the SSE Airtricity League are being closely monitored due to the Status Red warning issued by Met Eireann,” the statement read.

“The Football Association of Ireland has been working closely with all clubs throughout the week to receive regular updates on facilities, safety around the stadiums, and the condition of the pitches.

“The FAI, along with the clubs, will monitor the situation over the next 24 hours and a statement will be issued to notify supporters should a decision be taken to postpone any and all games.”

Elsewhere, Thursday’s horse racing card at Clonmel has been called off, with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board announcing that the fixture has been abandoned due to an adverse weather forecast and hazardous driving conditions.

In Scotland, all three of tonight’s Premiership games — Celtic v Dundee, Hibernian v Hamilton and Motherwell v Aberdeen — have been postponed but the FA Cup tie between Tottenham and Rochdale at Wembley is going ahead as planned.

Kane the only world-class player England have – Sheringham

MMA star Jones handed hefty fine and has fighting licence revoked over drug test

Ryan Bailey
