20-year-old snowboarder to carry Ireland's flag at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

O'Connor in action at the Sochi Games.

O'Connor in action at the Sochi Games.

SEAMUS O’CONNOR has been named as Team Ireland’s flag bearer for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The halfpipe snowboarder, who is heading into his second Games after appearing at Sochi 2014, will lead the five-strong team out at this Friday’s Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.

Californian-born O’Connor, 20, says he is grateful to be given the opportunity to carry the tricolour.

“It’s a great honour for me and my family that I have been chosen to be the Irish flag bearer,” he said.

As a double Olympian, I feel privileged to be a part of Team Ireland, a tight group of athletes and performance support staff representing Ireland on the world stage striving to be the best we can be.”

O’Connor is joined by Alpine skiers Tess Arbez and Patrick McMillian, cross-country skier Thomas Westgard and halfpipe skier Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby.

The Winter Olympics take place in South Korea from 9-25 February.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!