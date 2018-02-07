  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
20-year-old snowboarder to carry Ireland's flag at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Seamus O’Connor will lead the five-strong team in Pyeongchang on Friday.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 1:14 PM
10 hours ago 3,262 Views No Comments
O'Connor in action at the Sochi Games.
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

SEAMUS O’CONNOR has been named as Team Ireland’s flag bearer for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The halfpipe snowboarder, who is heading into his second Games after appearing at Sochi 2014, will lead the five-strong team out at this Friday’s Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.

Californian-born O’Connor, 20, says he is grateful to be given the opportunity to carry the tricolour.

“It’s a great honour for me and my family that I have been chosen to be the Irish flag bearer,” he said.

As a double Olympian, I feel privileged to be a part of Team Ireland, a tight group of athletes and performance support staff representing Ireland on the world stage striving to be the best we can be.”

O’Connor is joined by Alpine skiers Tess Arbez and Patrick McMillian, cross-country skier Thomas Westgard and halfpipe skier Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby.

The Winter Olympics take place in South Korea from 9-25 February.

‘We’re wearing a string-top and shorts. The men are boxing topless but nobody says anything!’

5 hours after the Colts announced Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, he says he doesn’t want the job

About the author:

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

