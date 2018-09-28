This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 September, 2018
Solan drops out of race to be next Mayo manager, paving the way for Horan's return

The Mayo county board confirmed they will now meet James Horan “to discuss his management team and plans for 2019″.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 28 Sep 2018, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 8,125 Views 9 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MIKE SOLAN HAS withdrawn his name from the race to replace Stephen Rochford as Mayo senior football manager, paving the way for James Horan to take charge. 

Solan and Horan were the only two names put forward by the clubs in the nomination process, but the former All-Ireland winning U21 boss has decided to drop out of the race.

The Mayo county board confirmed they will now meet Horan “to discuss his management team and plans for 2019.”

“Today, I have informed the Mayo County Board that I am withdrawing my name from the nomination process for the Mayo senior football team manager,” Solan said in a statement on the Mayo GAA website.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped me in this process and I would like to wish the Mayo Senior team every success in 2019 and beyond.”

The Mayo county board added: “Mayo GAA have been informed by Mike Solan that he is withdrawing his name from the role as Mayo senior football team manager.

“We would like to thank Mike for putting his name forward for the role & look forward to seeing him involved with Mayo GAA in the future. The officers of Mayo GAA will now meet with James Horan to discuss his management team & plans for 2019.”

Horan previously managed Mayo between 2010 and 2014, guiding them to All-Ireland finals in 2012 and 2013. He was recently in charge of Lee Keegan’s Westport, who exited the Mayo SFC at the quarter-final stage last weekend.

