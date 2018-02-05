  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola

The Catalan coach described the club’s performance at Turf Moor as “almost perfect”.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Feb 2018, 12:05 AM
11 hours ago 3,951 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3834132
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

PEP GUARDIOLA BELIEVES the generally glowing public perception of Manchester City’s performance does not always match his own assessment of the Premier League leaders.

City were held 1-1 at Burnley on Saturday – Johann Gudmundsson’s late goal cancelling out Danilo’s scorching opener – allowing Manchester United to cut their lead atop the table to 13 points.

Guardiola described City’s performance at Turf Moor as “almost perfect”, although his side failed to convert a number of fine chances, most notably Raheem Sterling contriving to miss an open goal from point-blank range.

Sean Dyche’s men battled back into the match in the closing stages, Ederson making a magnificent save to tip an Aaron Lennon drive on to the post, leaving Guardiola impressed with the Clarets.

Guardiola told reporters: “Sometimes we play s*** and win 1-0 and people say, ‘oh, how good is Manchester City because they won 1-0′.

“You see that after 95 minutes the result is 1-1, okay. You analyse what happened over the 90 minutes – I could not expect that Burnley would make one or two shots on target. Believe me, I expected more.

“That’s why I give credit to the way we defended. It is not easy when there are long balls and balls you cannot press. Putting it in the channels, corners, free-kicks – they are the masters of that. They are so, so good.”

Guardiola accepted, however, a failure to kill the match off by adding to Danilo’s wonderful strike cost City two points on the day, his side dropping points in only a fourth Premier League game this term.

“It is my feeling that if we had been able to score the second goal in the first 30 minutes of the second half, even in the first half, the game would have been for our side,” the Catalan added.

“The game was there. I did not have the feeling we were not good, I don’t have the feeling we did not work in the way we have over the past month.

Of course, we didn’t win. We are sad and if you judge about the result… But compliments to Burnley because what they do, they do really, really well.”

Guardiola rejected the suggestion drawing with Burnley indicated City needed to bring in attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window, with a late move for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez falling through after primary target Alexis Sanchez switched to Manchester United.

City were without talisman David Silva due to injury, with Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus also unavailable, leading Guardiola to only name six substitutes on his bench.

“January is the past,” Guardiola said. “Gabriel is coming back, Leroy is coming back and all we can do is play in that way. Another day, with less chances and we are going to score.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Lionel Messi comes off the bench to help keep Barcelona unbeaten>

‘To sit on the bench one day is not the end of the world’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'You could just see him making that dive'
'You could just see him making that dive'
Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola
Man United fans respond to Mourinho criticism
FRANCE
Powerhouse centre Aki cherishes special Six Nations debut for Ireland
Powerhouse centre Aki cherishes special Six Nations debut for Ireland
Leavy eyes up opportunity to make a claim for Ireland's seven jersey
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
FOOTBALL
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years
'He told us nothing. If he had done, PSG would have been able to buy him for less money'
I'll only get better for Arsenal, Aubameyang warns after debut goal
IRELAND
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
SIX NATIONS
Seven-try England steamroll Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome
Seven-try England steamroll Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome
France's use of HIA protocol under review after 'a number of incidents' in Paris
Analysis: The remarkable 41 phases that led to Johnny Sexton's drop goal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie