Rassie's South Africa storm back from 24-3 down to extend English losing streak

A NIGHTMARISH OPENING 17 minutes, followed by a dream comeback gave Rassie Erasmus a stunning 42-39 win over England in his first Test in charge of the Springboks.

A whirlwind of a contest in Ellis Park with five tries apiece gave Eddie Jones his fifth consecutive defeat after Six Nations losses to Scotland, France and Ireland before defeat to the Barbarians to warm-up for this tour.

It all began so well for Jones as England tore out of the traps like a side bullishly shaking off their poor form as Mike Brown Elliot Daly and Owen Farrell ground tries inside the opening 17 minutes to stun the home supporters.

Rassie’s charges were down, but refused to be counted out, rallying from 24-3 down to take an unlikely 29-24 lead into half-time thanks a powerful attacking response and tries from Faf de Klerk and Willie Le Roux either side of a brace from Sibusiso Nkosi- the first thanks to a howler from Daly as he flew past a ball while attempting to touch it down behind his own goal-line.

After a seven-try first 40, the second was closer to the standard you would expect from two physical international sides. Handre Pollard’s boot kept the ‘Boks inching towards victory and a yellow card for Mako Vunipola gave the hosts the footing to take a decisive 39-27 lead with a try from Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Source: Sky Sports Rugby /Twitter

But the shoot-out wasn’t over just yet. With 10 minutes to go Maro Itoje reached over a ruck to ground a try and Jonny May scored a stunning solo try from deep, though after Pollard had nudged the ‘Boks just out of England’s reach.