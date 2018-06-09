This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 9 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rassie's South Africa storm back from 24-3 down to extend English losing streak

It was a 10-try thriller in Ellis Park.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 6:18 PM
1 hour ago 5,110 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/4062275

969760544 Source: David Rogers

A NIGHTMARISH OPENING 17 minutes, followed by a dream comeback gave Rassie Erasmus a stunning 42-39 win over England in his first Test in charge of the Springboks.

A whirlwind of a contest in Ellis Park with five tries apiece gave Eddie Jones his fifth consecutive defeat after Six Nations losses to Scotland, France and Ireland before defeat to the Barbarians to warm-up for this tour.

It all began so well for Jones as England tore out of the traps like a side bullishly shaking off their poor form as Mike Brown Elliot Daly and Owen Farrell ground tries inside the opening 17 minutes to stun the home supporters.

RUGBYU-RSA-ENG Faf de Klerk on the attack. Source: AFP/Getty Images

Rassie’s charges were down, but refused to be counted out, rallying from 24-3 down to take an unlikely 29-24 lead into half-time thanks a powerful attacking response and tries from Faf de Klerk and Willie Le Roux either side of a brace from Sibusiso Nkosi- the first thanks to a howler from Daly as he flew past a ball while attempting to touch it down behind his own goal-line.

After a seven-try first 40, the second was closer to the standard you would expect from two physical international sides. Handre Pollard’s boot kept the ‘Boks inching towards victory and a yellow card for Mako Vunipola gave the hosts the footing to take a decisive 39-27 lead with a try from Aphiwe Dyantyi.

But the shoot-out wasn’t over just yet. With 10 minutes to go Maro Itoje reached over a ruck to ground a try and Jonny May scored a stunning solo try from deep, though after Pollard had nudged the ‘Boks just out of England’s reach.

Mark Roche double gives Ireland men landmark win over Australia in Paris 7s

Controversial yellow the turning point as 8-try New Zealand rout France

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Salah laughs off Ramos injection claims: Maybe he can tell me if I'll make the World Cup!
IRELAND
'I went up to Carbery after the game and said, 'I love your work''
'I went up to Carbery after the game and said, 'I love your work''
Schmidt points to 'skinny' margins after Ireland's defeat to Wallabies
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Fekir has passed his medical... I think it's done' - France FA president provides Liverpool update
'Fekir has passed his medical... I think it's done' - France FA president provides Liverpool update
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
BOXING
Harrington earns European bronze and sets up semi showdown with Taylor's Olympic conqueror
Harrington earns European bronze and sets up semi showdown with Taylor's Olympic conqueror
Michaela Walsh secures at least bronze at European Boxing Championships
Donald Trump thinking 'very seriously' about pardoning Muhammad Ali

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie