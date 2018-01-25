  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Bad news for Shane Long? Southampton sign new €22 million striker

Guido Carrillo helped Monaco win the league and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 5,732 Views 10 Comments
Guido Carrillo poses in a Southampton jersey.
SOUTHAMPTON HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Guido Carrillo from AS Monaco in a deal reportedly worth around €22 million.

The Argentinian helped Monaco win the league and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

The 26-year-old will provide competition up front for Ireland international Shane Long among others, as the Saints, who are currently 18th in Premier League, bid to avoid relegation.

Carrillo has signed a contract until June 2021, linking back up with Mauricio Pellegrino, who he worked with at Estudiantes in Argentina.

“I’m very happy. It’s a great feeling to be a part of this club,” said Carrillo, who scored four league goals for Monaco this season.

Lots of things attracted me. I know Southampton from watching the Premier League from when I was small, I’ve always regarded it as the most important league in the world.

“I obviously know the coaching staff, I’ve worked with them in Argentina and I also spoke with some players who were former team-mates in Argentina, who are now playing in the Premier League and they told me all about the club and gave it a shining reference.

“Therefore, I had no doubts when I took the decision.”

Southampton are reported to have paid a club-record fee of £19.1million to secure Carrillo, eclipsing the £16m paid to sign Mario Lemina, and vice-chairman Les Reed acknowledged the deal was difficult to complete.

“A huge amount of work has gone in to completing this transfer, and we are thrilled that we have now been able to push it through to completion,” Reed said.

Guido represents a very exciting addition to our attacking options ahead of the final months of the season, possessing plenty of experience at the highest level, while also having the potential and the desire to improve even further.

“We are confident he will benefit us not only in the remainder of this campaign, but in the years to come.”

Former Cork City full-back and recent Lotto winner O’Connor joins League One outfit on loan>

Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper Hourihan leaves Man City for Brighton>

