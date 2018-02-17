  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle

Salomon Rondon’s stunning volley proved in vain for West Brom as they fell out of the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 loss to Southampton.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 5:06 PM
8 hours ago 6,237 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3857737
Southampton celebrate Dusan Tadic's winner at West Brom
Southampton celebrate Dusan Tadic's winner at West Brom
Southampton celebrate Dusan Tadic's winner at West Brom

WEST BROM’S DIFFICULT week off the pitch culminated in disappointing fashion on it as Alan Pardew’s side crashed out of the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 defeat to fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Pardew’s preparations for Saturday’s encounter had been marred by the actions of Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill, who were reportedly interviewed by Spanish police after they allegedly stole a taxi during the club’s training camp in Barcelona.

Evans and Barry nevertheless started at the Hawthorns, but the hosts were up against it from the 11th minute when Wesley Hoedt capitalised on dreadful defending to volley home from James Ward-Prowse’s corner.

Jay Rodriguez’s early opportunity set the tone for a much-improved second half for the Baggies, but West Brom found Alex McCarthy in superb form before Dusan Tadic doubled Southampton’s tally on the counter.

Salomon Rondon’s extraordinary strike set up a grandstand finish, Ahmed Hegazi denied an equaliser by both McCarthy and the crossbar.

A leveller was not forthcoming for West Brom, however, as Southampton held firm to secure their spot in the last eight.

Evans, stripped of the captaincy following his alleged indiscretions in Barcelona, was the first to go close for either side, McCarthy making a fine stop to keep out the defender’s looping header.

West Brom were a goal down two minutes later as Hoedt, unmarked from Ward-Prowse’s corner, side-footed a cushioned effort into the bottom-left corner.

Southampton could smell blood, and only a last-ditch clearance from Craig Dawson prevented Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubling their advantage.

James McClean finally offered some threat going the other way, the Republic of Ireland international’s long-range effort flashing inches wide of the upright.

Evans’ inclusion was justified prior to half-time, as the Northern Irishman got across to make a vital challenge on Tadic following good work from Nathan Redmond.

Rodriguez could have made his mark against his former club just after the restart, but McCarthy reacted brilliantly to tip the striker’s effort wide.

Southampton’s goalkeeper was at his best again from the resulting corner, somehow keeping out Dawson’s close-range header.

But West Brom’s rally was dealt a blow in the 56th minute, with Guido Carrillo teeing up Tadic, who kept his composure to loft a tidy finish over Ben Foster.

The visitors’ two-goal cushion was cut short after just two minutes, however, as Rondon hammered in a venomous volley that gave McCarthy no chance.

Hegazi saw his effort clawed off the line by McCarthy as West Brom piled on the pressure, while Matty Phillips should have done better with a strike from the edge of Southampton’s box.

Egypt defender Hegazi did get the better of McCarthy with 10 minutes remaining, but the woodwork came to Southampton’s rescue before Ryan Bertrand cleared Rondon’s effort off the line from the rebound as the Saints managed to claim just a fourth away win of the campaign.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle
LEINSTER
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
Lowe-inspired Leinster battle hard to see off Pro14 rivals Scarlets
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
'You heard the likes of Darce and Drico talking about it when you were in your mid-20s'
'Some of the drugs seemed to be making no difference. It was as bad a break as I've seen'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo
'We wanted to send our supporters home happy after getting the bragging rights in the derby'
Caulfield says Cummins aggrieved by red card that rules him out of Munster derby

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie