Kings slay Dragons in Port Elizabeth to record first ever Pro14 win following 16 defeats

LUZUKO VULINDLU SCORED a try in each half as the Southern Kings finally claimed a first Pro14 win with a 45-13 drubbing of the Dragons on Friday.
The South African side had lost all of their 16 matches in what is a maiden Pro14 campaign for the former Super Rugby franchise.
But they put the Dragons to the sword in the battle of the bottom two in Conference B at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to get up and running at long last.
WOW! Straight from the kick-off 😲@SouthernKingsSA round off one of the best tries of the #GUINNESSPRO14 season thanks to Luzuko Vulindlu 👏👑— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) March 2, 2018
The Kings are on 🔥 in Port Elizabeth 💪 #KINvDRA
Facebook: https://t.co/tizt47hHti
YouTube: https://t.co/6KrPvp6rcC pic.twitter.com/0KmiIpKBrd
It all started so well for Bernard Jackman’s Dragons, Dorian Jones taking a superb offload from Lewis Evans and racing away for an opening try which he converted after slotting over an early penalty.
The Kings hit back with a try from Vulindlu and they led 14-13 at half-time after Masixole Banda chased down his own kick over the top and took advantage of a mistake from Ashton Hewitt to dot down.
It was all one-way traffic after the break, the home side running away with it as Vulindlu, Ruaan Lerm, Anthony Volmink and Bobby de Wee crossed to keep the Dragons waiting for a first away win in three years.
