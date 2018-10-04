Woman injured after being struck by wayward shot at Alfred Dunhill Links

A WOMAN WAS injured when she was hit by a wayward shot from defending champion Tyrrell Hatton at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday, less than a week after a spectator was blinded in one eye at the Ryder Cup.

The woman is treated at Kingsbarns. Source: Kenny Smith

The woman was bleeding from a head wound after the incident, on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns, one of the three courses in Scotland used for the pro-am event.

She was treated on the course by paramedics before being taken by buggy to the medical centre on site.

Frenchwoman Corine Remande suffered a serious eye injury after being struck by a shot from American Brooks Koepka during last Friday’s opening day of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, near Paris.

She told AFP on Monday at a hospital in the French city of Lyon that the loss of sight in her right eye had been confirmed and that she had suffered a fractured eye socket and damaged eyeball.

Koepka, who is also playing in Scotland this week, said he was heartbroken after learning of the extent of the injury at the Ryder Cup.

The spectator was taken to the medical centre for further treatment. Source: Kenny Smith

“Yesterday was probably one of the worst days of my life,” Koepka said in his pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday. “I haven’t had too many tragedies in my personal family where there’s been a loss or any kind of tragic accident so I’ve been lucky in that sense.

“I wasn’t told until I got to the course — I’m not the biggest person on social media — so when I got here and had about seven missed calls and 25 text messages I was like, ‘What’s going on?’. Then I was told the news and obviously I am really heartbroken. My stomach sank.”

- © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!