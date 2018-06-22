This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 22 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spieth stumbles, McIlroy in hunt at PGA Travelers

The Down native is three strokes adrift of early clubhouse leader Brian Harman.

By AFP Friday 22 Jun 2018, 7:29 PM
30 minutes ago 591 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4087089
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his drive on 18 during the Second Round of the Travelers Championship.
Image: Fred Kfoury Iii
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his drive on 18 during the Second Round of the Travelers Championship.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his drive on 18 during the Second Round of the Travelers Championship.
Image: Fred Kfoury Iii

DEFENDING CHAMPION JORDAN Spieth stumbled to a three-over par 73 to fall from a share of the lead in Friday’s second round of the US PGA Travelers Championship while Rory McIlroy hung tough.

Reigning British Open champion Spieth, who fired a first-round 63, took a triple-bogey 8 at the par-5 13th, his fourth hole of the day, and added three bogeys, an eagle and a lone birdie to stand on four-under 136.

McIlroy, a back-nine starter like Spieth, began the day one off the lead and shot 69 to stand on 133, three strokes adrift of early clubhouse leader Brian Harman, a US left-hander who followed his opening 64 with a 66.

Spieth put his tee shot left of the cart path at 13 and took a penalty stroke, then put his fourth shot into water. He finally reached the green in six and two-putted from 23 feet for triple bogey.

He found water again off the 15th tee and put his third shot into deep rough on the way to bogey.

Spieth answered by sinking a 13-foot birdie putt at the first hole but took bogeys after finding the rough off the second tee and a greenside bunker at the fourth, falling to the projected cut line.

But the three-time major winner responded with a tap-in eagle at the par-5 sixth, putting his second shot inches from the cup.

McIlroy, a four-time major champion, found a greenside bunker off the tee at the par-4 15th, blasted out to five feet and sank a birdie putt. He sank an 18-foot birdie putt at the second but took his lone bogey at seven after missing a six-foot par putt.

Harman, a runner-up at last year’s US Open, seeks his third US PGA crown after the 2014 John Deere Classic and last year’s Wells Fargo Championship.

Harman also began on the back nine and made three bogeys and three birdies before the turn, then birdied four of the first seven holes on his second nine of the day, the most impressive of them on a 25-foot birdie putt at the par-4 fourth.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Coyle just misses out on podium place at WC final>

They want to pull you down – Sterling hits out at tabloid press>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Sublime! Ahmed Musa's outrageous half-volley is one of the goals of the World Cup
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
IRELAND
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9
ARGENTINA
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
As it happened: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup
LIONEL MESSI
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Argentina deny reports players want manager out
'The Argentina squad clouds Leo's brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn't gel'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie