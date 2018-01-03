  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saunders 'would love' to fight Cork's O'Sullivan again, but issues stark warning to his friend

Saunders maintains Spike’s power lies a weight above, at 168 pounds, but believes his friend is worthy of a title shot.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 2:21 PM
4 hours ago 3,645 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3779232

WBO WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT champion Billy Joe Saunders admits he’d ‘love’ to rematch his close friend Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, but warned the Cork puncher that he stands no chance of pulling off an upset should the pair go at it again.

Saunders and ‘Spike’ fought at Wembley Arena in 2013 with the stylish Brit dominating the fight en route to a unanimous decision victory. In spite of their pre-fight animosity, the fighters grew close and have sparred countless rounds together in the intervening years.

O’Sullivan, who maintained personal problems during training camp and a burst eardrum (a recurring problem throughout his career) during the encounter scuppered his chances, achieved a stunning, career-best victory over the fancied Antoine Douglas in what was the co-main event to Saunders’ recent world title defence over David Lemieux in Montreal.

In doing so, the riotous Rebel propelled himself to the fringe of world title contention, and he made no bones about the fact that he wanted a rematch with his old pal next should the opportunity arise.

THE CANADIAN PRESS 2017-12-16 Source: Ryan Remiorz

“Spike is a very good friend of mine,” Saunders told Declan Taylor in The Sun. “We had a little fall-out on Twitter but we have made up now.

He is a really good fighter, a lot of people don’t give him credit but he’s tough for anybody — he can punch. I would love to fight him again, I really mean that.

“For one he’s my mate so I’d like to give him a payday, get him in the ring and get him some money. He is also deserving of a world-title shot and guess what? I’ve got the belt.”

But while Saunders would be willing to face O’Sullivan once more, he did insist that the Celtic Warrior-trained puncher loses some of his pop by squeezing down the middleweight limit – this in spite of Spike’s 19 knockouts in 27 wins.

Sparring the Mahon middleweight up at super-middle, per Saunders, tends to be a sorer prospect, and the WBO champ – whose predominant target remains Gennady Golovkin – warned that it would be another long night for O’Sullivan were they to fight again, even in spite of his vast improvement since 2013.

“He won’t beat me, I think he knows deep down he cannot beat me,” Saunders said.

Maybe in his own head he thinks he has got better since last time so he has a chance of beating me. But he won’t. I battered him last time, I’m surprised he wants it again. He has come over for sparring since then and we were sparring at 168. Wow, he can really punch at that weight.

“He can punch like a heavyweight at 168, super-middle, but doing the middleweight limit of 160 just saps a little bit out of him. I’m not saying he’s better off going up in weight but at 168 his power increases rapidly from what it is at 160.

“Making weight saps us all a bit but his power at 168 is frightening. At 160 he hasn’t got enough to stop me and it would be another hard night for him, mark my words.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Billy Joe Saunders taunts, toys with and takes David Lemieux to school in stylish title defence

Cork’s Spike O’Sullivan lays waste to Antoine Douglas in sensational Montreal upset

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
'Fighting day by day': Silva reveals City absence was due to premature birth of baby son
Aguero: 'I would prefer to win the Champions League over the league'
FOOTBALL
Villarreal star Bakambu set for â¬40m Chinese Super League switch
Villarreal star Bakambu set for €40m Chinese Super League switch
Cruciate injuries rule Palace duo Dann and Puncheon out for the season
Llorente scores on Swansea return as Spurs weather storm at the Liberty
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
LIVERPOOL
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
LEINSTER
'It's an exciting time. We've a good squad and everyone's on the same page'
'It's an exciting time. We've a good squad and everyone's on the same page'
New Year, new focus: McGrath puts November behind him to regain form and fitness
'He's got an incredible appetite for work': Van der Flier sets new Pro14 record

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie