This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's another slap in the face to clean athletes around the world'

Sport Ireland are among those to join opposition to WADA’s plan to reinstate Russia.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 2:07 PM
51 minutes ago 639 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4241696
File pic.
Image: Imago/PA Images
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Imago/PA Images

Updated at 14.31

SPORT IRELAND HAS joined its international counterparts in condemning proposals to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), claiming that all the ‘RUSADA: Roadmap to Compliance’ criteria should be satisfied in full first.

The World Anti-Doping Agency previously confirmed that its independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) delivered a recommendation to go to WADA’s Executive Committee (ExCo) for the reinstatement of RUSADA, which would open the way for full reinstatement of Russian athletes, when the ExCo meets this Thursday.

“The confirmation from WADA that the organisation’s Compliance Review Committee will recommend the reinstatement of RUSADA at this week’s WADA Executive Committee meeting is deeply worrying. This is despite the fact that two of the criteria outlined in WADA’s own ‘Roadmap to Compliance’ remain outstanding,” Sport Ireland Chief Executive, John Treacy, said.

“The wording of this document is very clear; Russia must publically accept the reported outcomes of the McLaren Investigation, and must provide access for appropriate entities to the stored urine samples in the Moscow Laboratory. Neither of these criteria have been satisfied.

“What is also clear is that WADA has softened its stance on the strict conditions which are laid out on the ‘Roadmap to Compliance’ and it is our view that this is not in the interests of clean athletes and all those who believe in protecting the integrity of sport.”

Sport Ireland Director of Participation and Ethics, Dr Una May, added: “What we ask of WADA is for transparency on this matter. If Russia has accepted the findings of the McLaren Report, it has not been done publically. A letter dated just last week references the Schmid Report, however the letter makes no reference to the McLaren Report. What is also evident from that letter is that access to data and samples in the Moscow Laboratory has also not been granted. RUSADA should not be reinstated before the two remaining criteria have been met — clean athletes who compete on a fair playing field deserve this.”

The president of the French anti-doping agency (AFLD) also confirmed its opposition to the proposals earlier today.

“This surprises us,” said AFLD president Dominique Laurent on Tuesday at a media event in Paris.

We must ensure the credibility of the global fight against doping,” she said.

Travis Tygart, the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency said Monday that WADA was “in the last chance saloon”.

RUSADA was suspended in November 2015. The following year a WADA report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren accused Russian authorities of running an elaborate doping programme.  

On Monday, the Berlin-based Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (INADO) accused WADA of seeking to fast-track Russia’s reinstatement at any cost.

“Any reasonable person would conclude that Russia has not yet fulfilled its obligations to the global sporting community,” INADO said in a statement.

WADA must make its decisions based on consistent application of principles and not simply out of expedience pandering to the will of a powerful nation.

“The sporting community is eager to see Russia return as an equal participant but not at any cost.”

Laurent was also sceptical.

“WADA is considering reinstating RUSADA today, but we wonder how the two requirements have been met,” she said. “We have no proof.

“We cannot have rules at two speeds, tough for France but laxer for other big countries,”  she added.

WADA has released recent exchanges, which include a Russian suggestion to hand over the electronic data bank of the Moscow testing lab.

“It’s a joke,” said Tygart. “And it’s another slap in the face to clean athletes around the world.”

Additional reporting by AFP

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East
    CORK
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    CROKE PARK
    Record-breaking attendance of over 50,000 watches Ladies All-Ireland football final
    Record-breaking attendance of over 50,000 watches Ladies All-Ireland football final
    Classy Tyrone fire six goals past Meath to lift All-Ireland intermediate crown
    Aiming to atone for Croke Park setbacks, ladies football success and getting set for life in Abu Dhabi
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    'Shane Duffy is a big lad... And he's gone down easily under an innocuous challenge'
    'Golden Boot win masked Kane's problems'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie