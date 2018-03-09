Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Former England underage international Callum Robinson declared his intention to represent Ireland. What club does he play for? Wolverhampton Wanderers Preston North End

Ipswich Town Bristol City

Defending Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Sizing John was ruled out of this year's renewal. Who is his trainer? Jessica Harrington Gordon Elliot

Willie Mullins Henry de Bromhead

Declan Kidney and Les Kiss were confirmed on Friday as part of the coaching team at which Aviva Premiership club? Worcester Warriors Gloucester

Sale Sharks London Irish

Liverpool's Andy Robertson sent a young fan a jersey as a gift this week - but whose jersey was it? Mo Salah Romelu Lukaku

Scott Brown Roberto Firmino

When was the last time a senior provincial championship match was played in Walsh Park, home of the Waterford hurlers? 1996 2003

2008 2017

Phil Mickelson won the WGC Mexico Championship. Who did he beat in the playoff? Justin Thomas Dustin Johnson

Tyrrell Hatton Rafael Cabrera-Bello

"Arguably, [rugby] is the people's game." Who caused controversy with this statement? Daire O'Brien Eddie O'Sullivan

Brent Pope Bernard Jackman

Who is the new goalkeeping coach of Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford hurlers? Brendan Cummins Mags D'Arcy

David Herity Aoife Murray

Ireland's Phil Healy qualified for the semi-finals at the World Indoor Championships. What distance does she compete over? 60m 60m hurdles

400m 800m