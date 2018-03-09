Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Friday 9 March, 2018
By Niall Kelly Friday 9 Mar 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,683 Views 4 Comments
Former England underage international Callum Robinson declared his intention to represent Ireland. What club does he play for?
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End

Ipswich Town
Bristol City
Defending Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Sizing John was ruled out of this year's renewal. Who is his trainer?
Jessica Harrington
Gordon Elliot

Willie Mullins
Henry de Bromhead
Declan Kidney and Les Kiss were confirmed on Friday as part of the coaching team at which Aviva Premiership club?
Worcester Warriors
Gloucester

Sale Sharks
London Irish
Liverpool's Andy Robertson sent a young fan a jersey as a gift this week - but whose jersey was it?
Mo Salah
Romelu Lukaku

Scott Brown
Roberto Firmino
When was the last time a senior provincial championship match was played in Walsh Park, home of the Waterford hurlers?
1996
2003

2008
2017
Phil Mickelson won the WGC Mexico Championship. Who did he beat in the playoff?
Justin Thomas
Dustin Johnson

Tyrrell Hatton
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
"Arguably, [rugby] is the people's game." Who caused controversy with this statement?
Daire O'Brien
Eddie O'Sullivan

Brent Pope
Bernard Jackman
Who is the new goalkeeping coach of Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford hurlers?
Brendan Cummins
Mags D'Arcy

David Herity
Aoife Murray
Ireland's Phil Healy qualified for the semi-finals at the World Indoor Championships. What distance does she compete over?
60m
60m hurdles

400m
800m
Manny Pacquiao announced details of his return to the ring later this year. How old is Pacquiao?
39
40

41
42
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time, try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
The questions just didn't suit you this time, try again next week.
Share your result:

The Rugby Show: Ireland v Scotland preview with Bernard Jackman

