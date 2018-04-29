  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

This is how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 8:30 PM
4 minutes ago 36 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3982502

1. Paul Townsend, onboard Al Boum Photo, collides with the fence as Robbie Power, riding Finian’s Oscar, watches on during the Novice Steeplechase at Punchestown

Paul Townsend onboard Al Boum Photo forces Robbie Power onboard Finian's Oscar off the track as they approach the last jump Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

2. Anthony Foley’s wife Olive is presented with Munster Hall of Fame award alongside CEO Garrett Fitzgerald, Player of the Year Keith Earls and team manager Niall O’Donovan

Keith Earls, Garrett Fitzgerald and Niall O'Donovan present Olive Foley on behalf of Anthony Foley with the Hall Of Fame Award Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3. Louisville’s Jaire Alexander (right) celebrates next to commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked by the Green Bay Packers during the first round of the NFL Draft

NFL Draft Football Source: David J. Phillip

4. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino after the former’s first goal against Roma in the Champions League semi-final

Liverpool v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Anfield Source: Peter Byrne

5. Bray boxer Daina Moorehouse arrives back at Dublin Airport after winning gold at the European Youth Championships

Daina Moorehouse Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta holds back the tears as he announces leaving the Catalan club after 22 years

Andres Iniesta departure from FC Barcelona.April 27th Source: Eric Alonso

7. Jockey David Mullins with his sister Kimmy after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup with Bellshill

David Mullins and his sister Kimmy celebrate with Bellshill Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. Katie Taylor waves to fans after unifying the women’s lightweight world titles after victory over Victoria Bustos in Brooklyn

Katie Taylor celebrates winning Source: Matt Heasley/INPHO

9. Retiring Connacht John Muldoon after bowing out in the win over Leinster

inpho_01367082

10. Cork’s Sarah Harrington lifts the Camogie League 2 trophy in front of team-mates

Sarah Harrington lifts the League 2 Trophy Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Loyalty, leadership, heart and passion’: Connacht produce fitting Muldoon tribute video

‘What is entertainment?’ – Allardyce confident of staying as Everton manager

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
'Easy decision' as Firmino signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
PREMIER LEAGUE
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
BOXING
'Two down, two to go' - Katie Taylor shows her class both inside and outside the ring
'Two down, two to go' - Katie Taylor shows her class both inside and outside the ring
Supreme Katie Taylor lights up Brooklyn as she unifies lightweight world titles
Taylor's invasion of Serrano territory sets wheels in motion for potential superfight
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'I'm not an electrician' - Eddie Gormley's patience was wearing thin after floodlight failure last night
'I'm not an electrician' - Eddie Gormley's patience was wearing thin after floodlight failure last night
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'He's listened to his linesman and it's very disappointing to make that call at such an important point in the game'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie