It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Paul Townsend, onboard Al Boum Photo, collides with the fence as Robbie Power, riding Finian’s Oscar, watches on during the Novice Steeplechase at Punchestown
2. Anthony Foley’s wife Olive is presented with Munster Hall of Fame award alongside CEO Garrett Fitzgerald, Player of the Year Keith Earls and team manager Niall O’Donovan
3. Louisville’s Jaire Alexander (right) celebrates next to commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked by the Green Bay Packers during the first round of the NFL Draft
4. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino after the former’s first goal against Roma in the Champions League semi-final
5. Bray boxer Daina Moorehouse arrives back at Dublin Airport after winning gold at the European Youth Championships
6. Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta holds back the tears as he announces leaving the Catalan club after 22 years
7. Jockey David Mullins with his sister Kimmy after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup with Bellshill
8. Katie Taylor waves to fans after unifying the women’s lightweight world titles after victory over Victoria Bustos in Brooklyn
9. Retiring Connacht John Muldoon after bowing out in the win over Leinster
10. Cork’s Sarah Harrington lifts the Camogie League 2 trophy in front of team-mates
