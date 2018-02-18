It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Not done yetâ€¦

Rochdale players celebrate at last gasp goal against Spurs to force a replay in the FA Cup.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Reach for the starsâ€¦

Kerryâ€™s Paul Murphy stretches back to fetch a ball during their league match against Monaghan.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sweet successâ€¦

UCD players celebrate winning the Sigerson Cup final.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Off trackâ€¦

Germanyâ€™sÂ Nico Walther and Christian Pose crash during theÂ menâ€™s 2-man bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Not so fastâ€¦

Leinsterâ€™s Noel Reid tries to get aroundÂ Josh Macleod of Scarlets.

Source: Byran Keane/INPHO

Crash landingâ€¦

Liu Zhongqing of China falls during theÂ during the menâ€™s aerial final at the Winter Olympics.

Source: JONATHAN HAYWARD

A bit of a needleâ€¦

Roscommon and Galway players get to know each other during the 2018 FBD League final.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Unluckyâ€¦

Great Britainâ€™s Elise ChristieÂ Jinyu Li of China crash out of theÂ Ladiesâ€™s Short Track Speed Skating 1500m at the Winter Olympics.

Source: Mike Egerton

For the fansâ€¦

Bohs players celebrate a goal with fans working hard in the fast-food van.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Pile upâ€¦

Edinburgh players celebrate a match-winning drop goal against Ulster.

Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

