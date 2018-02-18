  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Here’s how the sporting week looked through the lens.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 8:30 PM
5 hours ago 4,740 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3859020

Not done yetâ€¦

Rochdale players celebrate at last gasp goal against Spurs to force a replay in the FA Cup.

Rochdale v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - Crown Oil Arena Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Reach for the starsâ€¦

Kerryâ€™s Paul Murphy stretches back to fetch a ball during their league match against Monaghan.

Paul Murphy claims a high ball Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sweet successâ€¦

UCD players celebrate winning the Sigerson Cup final.

Stephen Coen lifts The Sigerson Cup Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Off trackâ€¦

Germanyâ€™sÂ Nico Walther and Christian Pose crash during theÂ menâ€™s 2-man bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics.

Olympics: Bobsleigh Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Not so fastâ€¦

Leinsterâ€™s Noel Reid tries to get aroundÂ Josh Macleod of Scarlets.

Josh Macleod and Noel Reid Source: Byran Keane/INPHO

Crash landingâ€¦

Liu Zhongqing of China falls during theÂ during the menâ€™s aerial final at the Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang Olympics Freestyle Skiing Men Source: JONATHAN HAYWARD

A bit of a needleâ€¦

Roscommon and Galway players get to know each other during the 2018 FBD League final.

Tempers flare during the match Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Unluckyâ€¦

Great Britainâ€™s Elise ChristieÂ Jinyu Li of China crash out of theÂ Ladiesâ€™s Short Track Speed Skating 1500m at the Winter Olympics.

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Day Eight Source: Mike Egerton

For the fansâ€¦

Bohs players celebrate a goal with fans working hard in the fast-food van.

Bohemians players celebrate their second goal Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Pile upâ€¦

Edinburgh players celebrate a match-winning drop goal against Ulster.

Edinburgh celebrate Duncan Weir's winning drop goal Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

