It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Not done yet…

Rochdale players celebrate at last gasp goal against Spurs to force a replay in the FA Cup.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Reach for the stars…

Kerry’s Paul Murphy stretches back to fetch a ball during their league match against Monaghan.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sweet success…

UCD players celebrate winning the Sigerson Cup final.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Off track…

Germany’s Nico Walther and Christian Pose crash during the men’s 2-man bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Not so fast…

Leinster’s Noel Reid tries to get around Josh Macleod of Scarlets.

Source: Byran Keane/INPHO

Crash landing…

Liu Zhongqing of China falls during the during the men’s aerial final at the Winter Olympics.

Source: JONATHAN HAYWARD

A bit of a needle…

Roscommon and Galway players get to know each other during the 2018 FBD League final.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Unlucky…

Great Britain’s Elise Christie Jinyu Li of China crash out of the Ladies’s Short Track Speed Skating 1500m at the Winter Olympics.

Source: Mike Egerton

For the fans…

Bohs players celebrate a goal with fans working hard in the fast-food van.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Pile up…

Edinburgh players celebrate a match-winning drop goal against Ulster.

Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us! [embed id="embed_1"]