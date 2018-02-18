It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Not done yetâ€¦
Rochdale players celebrate at last gasp goal against Spurs to force a replay in the FA Cup.
Reach for the starsâ€¦
Kerryâ€™s Paul Murphy stretches back to fetch a ball during their league match against Monaghan.
Sweet successâ€¦
UCD players celebrate winning the Sigerson Cup final.
Off trackâ€¦
Germanyâ€™sÂ Nico Walther and Christian Pose crash during theÂ menâ€™s 2-man bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics.
Not so fastâ€¦
Leinsterâ€™s Noel Reid tries to get aroundÂ Josh Macleod of Scarlets.
Crash landingâ€¦
Liu Zhongqing of China falls during theÂ during the menâ€™s aerial final at the Winter Olympics.
A bit of a needleâ€¦
Roscommon and Galway players get to know each other during the 2018 FBD League final.
Unluckyâ€¦
Great Britainâ€™s Elise ChristieÂ Jinyu Li of China crash out of theÂ Ladiesâ€™s Short Track Speed Skating 1500m at the Winter Olympics.
For the fansâ€¦
Bohs players celebrate a goal with fans working hard in the fast-food van.
Pile upâ€¦
Edinburgh players celebrate a match-winning drop goal against Ulster.
