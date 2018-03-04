  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Here’s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 8:30 PM
6 hours ago 4,563 Views No Comments
1. Adam Kszczot celebrates winning the Men’s 800m final at the World Indoor Championships

Adam Kszczot celebrates winning the Men's 800m Final Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

2. Shamrocks Rovers player Dan Carr celebrates scoring a goal against Bray Wanderers

Dan Carr celebrates scoring a goal Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

3. Ben Reynolds on his way to finishing 7th in the Men’s 60m Hurdle at World Indoor Championships in Birmingham

Ben Reynolds on his way to finishing 7th in the Men's 60m Hurdle Heat 2 Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

4. A view of the Women’s 60m semi-final race at the World Indoor Championships

A view of the race Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

5. The USA’s Vashti Cunningham competing in the Women’s High Jump final in Birmingham

Vashti Cunningham Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

6. Damian McKenzie is tackled by Rieko Ioane in the Super Rugby clash at Eden Park

Damian McKenzie tackled by Rieko Ioane Source: Photosport/Anthony Au-Yeung/INPHO

7. Pat Hoban with Killian Cantwell in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game

Pat Hoban with Killian Cantwell Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

8. Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring Derry City’s opening goal against Bohemians

Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring his sides first goal Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

9. Roy Sheahan celebrates winning The Last Man Standing in the National Stadium

Roy Sheahan celebrates winning The Last Man Standing Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. Bundee Aki enjoys the snow during Ireland’s open training session in the Aviva Stadium

Bundee Aki Source: James Crombie/INPHO

