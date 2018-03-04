It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Adam Kszczot celebrates winning the Men’s 800m final at the World Indoor Championships
2. Shamrocks Rovers player Dan Carr celebrates scoring a goal against Bray Wanderers
3. Ben Reynolds on his way to finishing 7th in the Men’s 60m Hurdle at World Indoor Championships in Birmingham
4. A view of the Women’s 60m semi-final race at the World Indoor Championships
5. The USA’s Vashti Cunningham competing in the Women’s High Jump final in Birmingham
6. Damian McKenzie is tackled by Rieko Ioane in the Super Rugby clash at Eden Park
7. Pat Hoban with Killian Cantwell in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game
8. Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring Derry City’s opening goal against Bohemians
9. Roy Sheahan celebrates winning The Last Man Standing in the National Stadium
10. Bundee Aki enjoys the snow during Ireland’s open training session in the Aviva Stadium
