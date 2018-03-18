It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Dreamland…

The scenes inside Ireland’s dressing room after winning the Grand Slam.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Getting to know you…

There were some heated exchanges between Dublin and Galway in their Division 1 fixture.

Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Sweet success..

Davy Russell celebrates his victory with Presenting Percy at Cheltenham.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Some frosting…

Stoke City and Everton play out their Premier League clash in the snow.

Source: Alex Morton

Flying the flag…

USA players Ralph Dequebec and Jack Wallace celebrate winning the Ice Hockey gold medal game at the Paralympic Winter Games.

Source: Buda Mendes

Bringing home the bacon..

Ireland captain Rory Best meets Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross with the Six Nations trophy.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Unbelievable Jeff…

Wissam Ben Yedder celebrates after scoring against Man United in their Champions League clash, which led to the Premier League side crashing out of the competition.

Source: Michael Regan

Jubilant scenes…

Corofin players celebrate winning the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship Final.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Mucky madness…

The Italy women’s rugby team celebrate their victory over Scotland in the Six Nations.

Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

The wall…

The St. Patrick’s Athletic wall blocks a free kick from Shamrock Rovers’ Sean Kavanagh.

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

