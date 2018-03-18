  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Here’s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 8:32 PM
2 hours ago 5,219 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3911529

Dreamland…

The scenes inside Ireland’s dressing room after winning the Grand Slam.

The Ireland team celebrate winning the Grand Slam Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Getting to know you…

There were some heated exchanges between Dublin and Galway in their Division 1 fixture.

A scuffle breaks out on the pitch between Galway and Dublin players Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Sweet success..

Davy Russell celebrates his victory with Presenting Percy at Cheltenham.

Davy Russell onboard Presenting Percy celebrates winning Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Some frosting…

Stoke City and Everton play out their Premier League clash in the snow.

Stoke City v Everton - Premier League Source: Alex Morton

Flying the flag…

USA players Ralph Dequebec and Jack Wallace celebrate winning the Ice Hockey gold medal game at the Paralympic Winter Games.

2018 Paralympic Winter Games - Day - 9 Source: Buda Mendes

Bringing home the bacon..

Ireland captain Rory Best meets Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross with the Six Nations trophy.

Rory Best and Shane Ross Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Unbelievable Jeff…

Wissam Ben Yedder celebrates after scoring against Man United in their Champions League clash, which led to the Premier League side crashing out of the competition.

Manchester United v Sevilla FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg Source: Michael Regan

Jubilant scenes…

Corofin players celebrate winning the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship Final.

Corofin players celebrate after the game Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Mucky madness…

The Italy women’s rugby team celebrate their victory over Scotland in the Six Nations.

The Italy team celebrate winning Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

The wall…

The St. Patrick’s Athletic wall blocks a free kick from Shamrock Rovers’ Sean Kavanagh.

The St. Patrick's Athletic wall blocks a free kick from Sean Kavanagh Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Aviva Stadium homecoming for Grand Slam winners cancelled due to snowfall

‘The moment my soul left my body’ and Inzaghi’s flamboyant slip – it’s sporting tweets of the week

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
Keith Earls' tap tackle was one of the moments of Ireland's Grand Slam match
'Congratulations to Ireland... they deserve that, but they'll know they were a little bit lucky as well'
ENGLAND
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success
SIX NATIONS
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
Aviva Stadium homecoming for Grand Slam winners cancelled due to snowfall

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie