It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Dreamland…
The scenes inside Ireland’s dressing room after winning the Grand Slam.
Getting to know you…
There were some heated exchanges between Dublin and Galway in their Division 1 fixture.
Sweet success..
Davy Russell celebrates his victory with Presenting Percy at Cheltenham.
Some frosting…
Stoke City and Everton play out their Premier League clash in the snow.
Flying the flag…
USA players Ralph Dequebec and Jack Wallace celebrate winning the Ice Hockey gold medal game at the Paralympic Winter Games.
Bringing home the bacon..
Ireland captain Rory Best meets Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross with the Six Nations trophy.
Unbelievable Jeff…
Wissam Ben Yedder celebrates after scoring against Man United in their Champions League clash, which led to the Premier League side crashing out of the competition.
Jubilant scenes…
Corofin players celebrate winning the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship Final.
Mucky madness…
The Italy women’s rugby team celebrate their victory over Scotland in the Six Nations.
The wall…
The St. Patrick’s Athletic wall blocks a free kick from Shamrock Rovers’ Sean Kavanagh.
